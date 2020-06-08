207 East 57th Street

Amenities

The apartment was designed by renowned architect Ismael Leyva who has designed this beautiful Boutique Building at the distinguished 57th street corridor. A unique one of a kind home, this stunning three bedroom has an elegant flow, flawlessly renovated to perfection with artful venetian plaster throughout. The exquisite kitchen was custom made in Vienna, has top of the line appliances. The bathrooms are tiled with beautiful porcelain planks flown in from Italy. The 5 fixture bathroom boasts a custom double vanity, separate shower, and a large soaking tub. This jewel in the sky on the 30th floor with projected cantilevered living room is offering great open views of Midtown, Central Park, and the East River through soaring 10 foot floor to ceiling windows. Only two apartments per floor. Amenities include 24hr concierge service, fitness center, playroom, resident lounge, outdoor garden patio, and storage. The most convenient location in the city! Bloomingdale's, Tiffany's, Bergdorf Goodman are just a few blocks away! The New York Design Center as well as some of the best designer furniture stores are at your fingertip. Whole Foods is right across the street. Great shopping and some of New York's best restaurants and cafes nearby. If you are looking for a stunningly unique property in a very convenient location, this is the perfect home for you