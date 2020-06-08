All apartments in New York
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:34 AM

207 East 57th Street

207 East 57th Street · (917) 842-9790
Location

207 East 57th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 30A · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
The apartment was designed by renowned architect Ismael Leyva who has designed this beautiful Boutique Building at the distinguished 57th street corridor. A unique one of a kind home, this stunning three bedroom has an elegant flow, flawlessly renovated to perfection with artful venetian plaster throughout. The exquisite kitchen was custom made in Vienna, has top of the line appliances. The bathrooms are tiled with beautiful porcelain planks flown in from Italy. The 5 fixture bathroom boasts a custom double vanity, separate shower, and a large soaking tub. This jewel in the sky on the 30th floor with projected cantilevered living room is offering great open views of Midtown, Central Park, and the East River through soaring 10 foot floor to ceiling windows. Only two apartments per floor. Amenities include 24hr concierge service, fitness center, playroom, resident lounge, outdoor garden patio, and storage. The most convenient location in the city! Bloomingdale's, Tiffany's, Bergdorf Goodman are just a few blocks away! The New York Design Center as well as some of the best designer furniture stores are at your fingertip. Whole Foods is right across the street. Great shopping and some of New York's best restaurants and cafes nearby. If you are looking for a stunningly unique property in a very convenient location, this is the perfect home for you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 East 57th Street have any available units?
207 East 57th Street has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 East 57th Street have?
Some of 207 East 57th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 East 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
207 East 57th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 East 57th Street pet-friendly?
No, 207 East 57th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 207 East 57th Street offer parking?
No, 207 East 57th Street does not offer parking.
Does 207 East 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 East 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 East 57th Street have a pool?
No, 207 East 57th Street does not have a pool.
Does 207 East 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 207 East 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 207 East 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 East 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
