Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RENOVATED, Bright, sunny 1 bedroom apartment located on a great UWS block with a southern exposure facing onto beautiful quiet back garden.



Apartment features high ceilings, brand new open windowed kitchen with dishwasher, and microwave; a nice sized living room; fully renovated windowed bathroom



Video intercom system,



Superintendent is just 1 block away.



Close to the 96th St. Station on the 1/2/3 lines.



Pet policy: 1 dog under 30 lbs OR 1 cat ok case by case.