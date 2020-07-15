All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

202 East 110th Street

202 East 110th Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

202 East 110th Street, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$3,299

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
new construction
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST
Newly constructed elevator building one block from the 6 train on Lexington and 110th St. Near the library, post office, and gourmet supermarket. Steps from plenty of shops, restaurants on 3rd Ave.

Newly renovated 2 Bedroom unit, newly installed gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, and microwave. Balcony leading off from living room/possible 3rd bedroom flooded with sunlight. Bike room and storage available in the basement. Parquet floors throughout. Marble bathroom, huge closets. Elevator and Laundry facility in the basement.

Contact me for a viewing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 East 110th Street have any available units?
202 East 110th Street has a unit available for $3,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 East 110th Street have?
Some of 202 East 110th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 East 110th Street currently offering any rent specials?
202 East 110th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 East 110th Street pet-friendly?
No, 202 East 110th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 202 East 110th Street offer parking?
No, 202 East 110th Street does not offer parking.
Does 202 East 110th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 East 110th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 East 110th Street have a pool?
No, 202 East 110th Street does not have a pool.
Does 202 East 110th Street have accessible units?
No, 202 East 110th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 202 East 110th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 East 110th Street has units with dishwashers.
