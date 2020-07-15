202 East 110th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry bike storage new construction

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

Newly constructed elevator building one block from the 6 train on Lexington and 110th St. Near the library, post office, and gourmet supermarket. Steps from plenty of shops, restaurants on 3rd Ave.



Newly renovated 2 Bedroom unit, newly installed gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, and microwave. Balcony leading off from living room/possible 3rd bedroom flooded with sunlight. Bike room and storage available in the basement. Parquet floors throughout. Marble bathroom, huge closets. Elevator and Laundry facility in the basement.



