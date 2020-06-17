All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

20 Beaver Street

20 Beaver Street · (646) 937-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 Beaver Street, New York, NY 10004
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-F · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room!

A TRUE Virtual Tour of the entire Apartment360 DEGREES and view EVERYTHING!!

Chefs Kitchen! 2nd floor-1 flight up! True 3 Bedrooms are Queens sized, have Windows! GIGANTIC Bathroom with extra-large custom soaking Tub/Shower!

We have access to all available apartments in the building. We also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and this neighborhood.

The apartment has CHEF's Kitchen features full sized appliances and above stove-top microwave for more space on granite counter-tops. HUGE marble bathroom! ALL BEDROOMS are Queen Sized, have Windows and Closets!

This charming building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings. Conveniently located in Seaport/FiDi and all neighborhood services, such as the dry-cleaner, supermarket, pharmacy, and also many of New York City most exclusive clubs and restaurants Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!

Big Lights, Big City! Commuting to and from Seaport/FiDi is simple with an abundance mass transit options. There are endless possibilities while living in the middle of Manhattan. This apartment can easily be converted to a three bedroom and still have a functional living room with sofa. Wonderful Restaurants unbelievable shopping and NYC lifestyle right inside or outside your building.

Our team and has over 115 exclusives BUILDINGS in Manhattan. We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Beaver Street have any available units?
20 Beaver Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Beaver Street have?
Some of 20 Beaver Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Beaver Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 Beaver Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Beaver Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Beaver Street is pet friendly.
Does 20 Beaver Street offer parking?
No, 20 Beaver Street does not offer parking.
Does 20 Beaver Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Beaver Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Beaver Street have a pool?
No, 20 Beaver Street does not have a pool.
Does 20 Beaver Street have accessible units?
No, 20 Beaver Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Beaver Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Beaver Street does not have units with dishwashers.
