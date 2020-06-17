20 Beaver Street

Amenities

360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room!



Chefs Kitchen! 2nd floor-1 flight up! True 3 Bedrooms are Queens sized, have Windows! GIGANTIC Bathroom with extra-large custom soaking Tub/Shower!



We have access to all available apartments in the building. We also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and this neighborhood.



The apartment has CHEF's Kitchen features full sized appliances and above stove-top microwave for more space on granite counter-tops. HUGE marble bathroom! ALL BEDROOMS are Queen Sized, have Windows and Closets!



This charming building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings. Conveniently located in Seaport/FiDi and all neighborhood services, such as the dry-cleaner, supermarket, pharmacy, and also many of New York City most exclusive clubs and restaurants Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!



Big Lights, Big City! Commuting to and from Seaport/FiDi is simple with an abundance mass transit options. There are endless possibilities while living in the middle of Manhattan. This apartment can easily be converted to a three bedroom and still have a functional living room with sofa. Wonderful Restaurants unbelievable shopping and NYC lifestyle right inside or outside your building.



Our team and has over 115 exclusives BUILDINGS in Manhattan. We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view.