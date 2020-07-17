All apartments in New York
187 Pinehurst Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 8:27 AM

187 Pinehurst Avenue

187 Pinehurst Avenue · (917) 709-1491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

187 Pinehurst Avenue, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HUDSON HEIGHTS LOCATIONGORGEOUS, QUIET & HUGE 2 BEDROOM IN PRE-WAR RENOVATED BUILDINGBEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORSLARGE CLOSETSEAT IN WINDOWED KITCHENHUGE MASTER BEDROOM &VERY LARGE 2ND BEDROOMHIGH CEILINGSLOTS OF SUNLIGHTFRENCH DOORSWe are neighborhood brokers who live where we work and will be glad to answer you questions about exciting Northern Manhattan.In a lovely, quiet part of Hudson Heights on Pinehurst Ave. and 187th St., in the PS 187 school district. The A-Train and the M4 bus, just 1 block away, can whisk you to midtown in 20 minutes, or it's 6 minutes to Columbia Medical Center. Close to work and play with Bennett Park just down the block, or if you're the more athletic type take a jog or bike ride through Fort Tryon Park, just 5 minutes away. Close to great 187th and 181st shopping and restaurants. This gut -renovated apt features great natural light, a large double-sided kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a spacious floor plan. This building allows cats and dogs.* The video tour is of a similar apartment with the same layout. The only difference between the video and this apartment are the French doors and bathroom tiling. *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 187 Pinehurst Avenue have any available units?
187 Pinehurst Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 187 Pinehurst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
187 Pinehurst Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 187 Pinehurst Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 187 Pinehurst Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 187 Pinehurst Avenue offer parking?
No, 187 Pinehurst Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 187 Pinehurst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 187 Pinehurst Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 187 Pinehurst Avenue have a pool?
No, 187 Pinehurst Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 187 Pinehurst Avenue have accessible units?
No, 187 Pinehurst Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 187 Pinehurst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 187 Pinehurst Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 187 Pinehurst Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 187 Pinehurst Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
