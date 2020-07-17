187 Pinehurst Avenue

Amenities

HUDSON HEIGHTS LOCATIONGORGEOUS, QUIET & HUGE 2 BEDROOM IN PRE-WAR RENOVATED BUILDINGBEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORSLARGE CLOSETSEAT IN WINDOWED KITCHENHUGE MASTER BEDROOM &VERY LARGE 2ND BEDROOMHIGH CEILINGSLOTS OF SUNLIGHTFRENCH DOORSWe are neighborhood brokers who live where we work and will be glad to answer you questions about exciting Northern Manhattan.In a lovely, quiet part of Hudson Heights on Pinehurst Ave. and 187th St., in the PS 187 school district. The A-Train and the M4 bus, just 1 block away, can whisk you to midtown in 20 minutes, or it's 6 minutes to Columbia Medical Center. Close to work and play with Bennett Park just down the block, or if you're the more athletic type take a jog or bike ride through Fort Tryon Park, just 5 minutes away. Close to great 187th and 181st shopping and restaurants. This gut -renovated apt features great natural light, a large double-sided kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a spacious floor plan. This building allows cats and dogs.* The video tour is of a similar apartment with the same layout. The only difference between the video and this apartment are the French doors and bathroom tiling. *