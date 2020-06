Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully renovated apt in the heart of the East Village. Apartment has new kitchen with dishwasher, and new bath. Available immediately - Pets OK. Guarantors OK. Students OK



182 Avenue B is 6 story building in the heart of the East Village, steps from the city's top dining and nightlife locations, including Back Forty, Mercadito, Sunburnt Cow, and many others. It is also steps from Thompkins Square Park. All units are renovated.