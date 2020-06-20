175 East 96th Street

Amenities

No Fee to Renters (Brokers CYOF) Available Immediately.



Lease Assignment - Lease through August 31st, 2020 with renewal option. Located on 96th Street between Lexington Ave and Third Ave, Apt 27D is spacious 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment in a full-service luxury building.



The entry foyer of this apartment is flanked by a large coat closet and an updated pass through galley kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances, great cabinet space and beautiful countertops. The living room faces south and large windows frame a dramatic view of the Manhattan skyline. The bedroom easily accommodates a king-sized bed and is replete with a generous walk-in closet for optimal storage. The modern bathroom has been tastefully refurbished with neutral toned tiling and the apartment is fitted with handsome maple plank flooring.



Designed by Costas Kondylis & Partners, The Monterey offers a full-time concierge at the front desk, a gym, a laundry room, a landscaped rooftop terrace, a business center, a resident lounge, a garage, and an indoor pool. Located on the Upper East Side, the building is half a block away from the 96th Street subway station and near the 96th Street crosstown bus for an easy commute. Residents enjoy the wonderful amenities of the neighborhood including Central Park, designer shopping on Madison Avenue and charming local restaurants. The building permits pets.