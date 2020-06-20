All apartments in New York
Home
/
New York, NY
/
175 East 96th Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 2:51 AM

175 East 96th Street

175 East 96th Street · (212) 588-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

175 East 96th Street, New York, NY 10128
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 27D · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
No Fee to Renters (Brokers CYOF) Available Immediately.

Lease Assignment - Lease through August 31st, 2020 with renewal option. Located on 96th Street between Lexington Ave and Third Ave, Apt 27D is spacious 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment in a full-service luxury building.

The entry foyer of this apartment is flanked by a large coat closet and an updated pass through galley kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances, great cabinet space and beautiful countertops. The living room faces south and large windows frame a dramatic view of the Manhattan skyline. The bedroom easily accommodates a king-sized bed and is replete with a generous walk-in closet for optimal storage. The modern bathroom has been tastefully refurbished with neutral toned tiling and the apartment is fitted with handsome maple plank flooring.

Designed by Costas Kondylis & Partners, The Monterey offers a full-time concierge at the front desk, a gym, a laundry room, a landscaped rooftop terrace, a business center, a resident lounge, a garage, and an indoor pool. Located on the Upper East Side, the building is half a block away from the 96th Street subway station and near the 96th Street crosstown bus for an easy commute. Residents enjoy the wonderful amenities of the neighborhood including Central Park, designer shopping on Madison Avenue and charming local restaurants. The building permits pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 East 96th Street have any available units?
175 East 96th Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 East 96th Street have?
Some of 175 East 96th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 East 96th Street currently offering any rent specials?
175 East 96th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 East 96th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 175 East 96th Street is pet friendly.
Does 175 East 96th Street offer parking?
Yes, 175 East 96th Street does offer parking.
Does 175 East 96th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 East 96th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 East 96th Street have a pool?
Yes, 175 East 96th Street has a pool.
Does 175 East 96th Street have accessible units?
No, 175 East 96th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 175 East 96th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 East 96th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
