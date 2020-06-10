Amenities

Available June 1st, 2020. Two year minimum lease.This lovely Two Bedroom two Bath corner unit, can easily convert into a three bedroom unit with sweeping NYC skyline views. Featuring gorgeous hardwood floors and bright white walls throughout, this unit gets plenty of natural light from its north, south and west exposures. Additional features include washer/dryer in unit, marble bathroom, high ceilings and plenty of closet space. The unit is currently set up as a three bedroom with the use of a pressurized wall, which can be kept or removed. Sorry NO DOGS allowed.The Gotham is highly sought after full service luxury condominium with outstanding facilities including concierge service, health club, indoor swimming pool, residential lounge, children?s playroom, and community terrace gardens. The prime location at 170 East 87th Street between Lexington and Third Avenue is close to the city?s best schools, Manhattan?s world-renowned museums and attractions, Central Park, great restaurants, convenient shopping, movie theaters, and easy access via subway 4,5,6 or 2nd avenue subway line and bus lines to the entire city..