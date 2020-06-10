All apartments in New York
170 East 87th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
concierge
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
media room
Available June 1st, 2020. Two year minimum lease.This lovely Two Bedroom two Bath corner unit, can easily convert into a three bedroom unit with sweeping NYC skyline views. Featuring gorgeous hardwood floors and bright white walls throughout, this unit gets plenty of natural light from its north, south and west exposures. Additional features include washer/dryer in unit, marble bathroom, high ceilings and plenty of closet space. The unit is currently set up as a three bedroom with the use of a pressurized wall, which can be kept or removed. Sorry NO DOGS allowed.The Gotham is highly sought after full service luxury condominium with outstanding facilities including concierge service, health club, indoor swimming pool, residential lounge, children?s playroom, and community terrace gardens. The prime location at 170 East 87th Street between Lexington and Third Avenue is close to the city?s best schools, Manhattan?s world-renowned museums and attractions, Central Park, great restaurants, convenient shopping, movie theaters, and easy access via subway 4,5,6 or 2nd avenue subway line and bus lines to the entire city..

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 170 East 87th Street have any available units?
170 East 87th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 170 East 87th Street have?
Some of 170 East 87th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 East 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
170 East 87th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 East 87th Street pet-friendly?
No, 170 East 87th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 170 East 87th Street offer parking?
No, 170 East 87th Street does not offer parking.
Does 170 East 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 170 East 87th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 East 87th Street have a pool?
Yes, 170 East 87th Street has a pool.
Does 170 East 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 170 East 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 170 East 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 170 East 87th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
