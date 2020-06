Amenities

hardwood floors extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors Property Amenities

**NO FEE**



Spacious and Bright 1 bedroom in prime location!



The living room is super large and sunny!



Bedroom has a sleeping loft that can either be used for sleeping or additional storage. You can fit a queen size bed underneath and remove the ladder place it on the wall.



Kitchen is large and completely separate!



Tons of closet space and hardwood floors throughout.



This unit is a gem, lots of character!



Close to all Major trains! 4-5-6 N-R-W-Q-F trains!



Contact me before it's gone!