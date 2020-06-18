1470 First Avenue

Amenities

***Open Houses are by appointment ONLY so please inquire before showing up***Charming ELEVATOR & LAUNDRY building located neat 77th Streets just 3 blocks from the 6 train and surrounded by all the best restaurants, bars & shopping the UES has to offer. This GORGEOUS studio features all modern renovations throughout including a DISHWASHER & MICROWAVE, a large BREAKFAST BAR, a pristine windowed bathroom, excellent closet space, and beaming natural light. Also, heat, hot water & cooking gas are included in the rent and there is a built in heating& air conditioning unit in which you control. Call/text or email to schedule an appointment. bond1600140