Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:10 AM

1470 First Avenue

1470 1st Ave · (646) 509-7757
Location

1470 1st Ave, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
***Open Houses are by appointment ONLY so please inquire before showing up***Charming ELEVATOR & LAUNDRY building located neat 77th Streets just 3 blocks from the 6 train and surrounded by all the best restaurants, bars & shopping the UES has to offer. This GORGEOUS studio features all modern renovations throughout including a DISHWASHER & MICROWAVE, a large BREAKFAST BAR, a pristine windowed bathroom, excellent closet space, and beaming natural light. Also, heat, hot water & cooking gas are included in the rent and there is a built in heating& air conditioning unit in which you control. Call/text or email to schedule an appointment. bond1600140

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1470 First Avenue have any available units?
1470 First Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1470 First Avenue have?
Some of 1470 First Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning.
Is 1470 First Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1470 First Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1470 First Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1470 First Avenue is not pet friendly.
Does 1470 First Avenue offer parking?
No, 1470 First Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1470 First Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1470 First Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1470 First Avenue have a pool?
No, 1470 First Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1470 First Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1470 First Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1470 First Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1470 First Avenue has units with dishwashers.
