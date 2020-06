Amenities

Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment for $2,950/mo in a Harlem Brownstone. Large windows allow southern exposure light to flood the unit and highlight the hardwood floors and spacious apartment within. Quiet bedroom area located at the back end of the unit with large walk-in closet. Large kitchen with every needed appliance. Tiled Bathroom contains tub/shower combo and sink. All-in-one LG Washer/Dryer allows for in-unit laundry with wash & dry cycles seamlessly tackled with one touch of a button. Close to the 1 & 2 trains, M1 bus stop, Apollo Theater and Whole Foods.