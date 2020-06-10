All apartments in New York
137 Essex St
137 Essex St

137 Essex Street · (862) 232-7023
Location

137 Essex Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Hurry. This is available for immediate move in!!

Step foot into this amazing 1 bedroom duplex in the heart of Lower East Side! Situated in a well maintained building, this lovely apartment boasts hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, 9 foot ceilings and gets tons of natural light. A staircase that leads to an enclosed glass room and your own large, private roof deck where you will see breath taking views of Manhattan!

Don't sleep on it, SLEEP IN IT!!! This won't last!!

Inquire for video walkthrough!

***OPEN HOUSE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***

*Low Fee
*Guarantors Accepted
*Quick Approval

CALL/TEXT to view

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Essex St have any available units?
137 Essex St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 137 Essex St currently offering any rent specials?
137 Essex St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Essex St pet-friendly?
No, 137 Essex St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 137 Essex St offer parking?
No, 137 Essex St does not offer parking.
Does 137 Essex St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Essex St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Essex St have a pool?
No, 137 Essex St does not have a pool.
Does 137 Essex St have accessible units?
No, 137 Essex St does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Essex St have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 Essex St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 137 Essex St have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 Essex St does not have units with air conditioning.
