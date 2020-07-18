All apartments in New York
Find more places like 122 E 82nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
122 E 82nd St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

122 E 82nd St

122 E 82nd St · (347) 283-8108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

122 E 82nd St, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2545 · Avail. now

$2,545

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated Spacious 1BR Apartment! - Property Id: 314650

This features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fully tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, closet space, and more!

The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.

To view this unit and other apartments I have in the neighborhood, please contact me to schedule an appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/122-e-82nd-st-new-york-ny/314650
Property Id 314650

(RLNE5936880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 E 82nd St have any available units?
122 E 82nd St has a unit available for $2,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 E 82nd St have?
Some of 122 E 82nd St's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 E 82nd St currently offering any rent specials?
122 E 82nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 E 82nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 E 82nd St is pet friendly.
Does 122 E 82nd St offer parking?
No, 122 E 82nd St does not offer parking.
Does 122 E 82nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 E 82nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 E 82nd St have a pool?
No, 122 E 82nd St does not have a pool.
Does 122 E 82nd St have accessible units?
No, 122 E 82nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 122 E 82nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 E 82nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 122 E 82nd St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street
New York, NY 10128
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
148 West 10th Street
148 West 10th Street
New York, NY 10014
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity