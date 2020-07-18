Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated Spacious 1BR Apartment! - Property Id: 314650



This features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fully tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, closet space, and more!



The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.



To view this unit and other apartments I have in the neighborhood, please contact me to schedule an appointment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/122-e-82nd-st-new-york-ny/314650

(RLNE5936880)