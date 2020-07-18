Amenities
Newly Renovated Spacious 1BR Apartment! - Property Id: 314650
This features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fully tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, closet space, and more!
The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.
To view this unit and other apartments I have in the neighborhood, please contact me to schedule an appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/122-e-82nd-st-new-york-ny/314650
