Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

112 West 118th Street

112 West 118th Street · (917) 621-7900
Location

112 West 118th Street, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit TH · Avail. now

$15,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
media room
Welcome to the residence at 112 West 118th Street. This fully renovated approximately 4000 square feet (including the basement) single-family four-story brownstone is a rare Harlem Jewel. There was spared no expense in this unique blend of classic and contemporary styles to maximize comfort for anyone looking to enjoy an old New York feel with a modern infusion of architecture and design.

This Briggs + Knowles designed home features many details that anyone can truly appreciate. From the light-soaked unobstructed parlor floor to the architecturally designed angular stair, to the glass rear facade, to the natural light well, and even the rooftop oculus, they are all visually appealing and esthetically comforting. The house breathes simply chic, relaxing and convenient.
The home is currently configured as a four-bedroom residence with the addition of a home office on the fourth floor.

The garden level has a separate entrance that opens into the dining room. From there the floor transitions into the kitchen area. The rear section of the garden level is a beautiful dining area that is sun-soaked with southern exposure and a full glass facade. From this point, you also have direct access to the enormous 800 square foot backyard. The kitchen design is a high-end modern classic with such finishes as custom panelized bamboo cabinets, Subzero refrigerator, 36' six-burner vented Wolf range top, honed jet mist granite countertop, Wolf duel fuel oven, wine refrigerator, farm sink, Fisher Paykel dishwasher, Disposal, Cooking boiling water, Water filter, additional utility sink, pantry, and custom bamboo floors throughout the townhouse, recessed lighting, and full surround sound (all levels).

Space is designed with practical comfort that allows the family and their guests to interact comfortably with the unobstructed flow. This level also includes a hidden panel powder room with Ann Sachs penny tile and a Creama Marfil vanity top. The skyline on the top floor with a beautiful design around it speaks of quality and taste!

The parlor floor brings you into a grand, formal, floor-through living room that is a wow factor the moment you enter the home. There are architectural details, artistically hidden lightning and a charming fireplace on this floor that adds to the warmth of the home that one never wants to leave!

The third floor includes a Master bedroom with a beautiful fireplace, and en-suite marble master bathroom with a separate shower, jacuzzi bathtub, double sinks, and a second bedroom.
The fourth floor includes two large bedrooms and one full bathroom with a bathtub. Currently one of the bedrooms on this floor being used as an exercise room, and the rowing machine and elliptical machine will stay for the next family to use it.

The finished basement level features mechanicals (in the front) and a recreation space in the rear of the building. One has direct access to the cellar level from the garden floor and the recreation space is voluminous with many different possibilities. One can create a playroom, a second den, a screening room, or even an art studio. Miele washer/ dryer
Showings by advance notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 West 118th Street have any available units?
112 West 118th Street has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 West 118th Street have?
Some of 112 West 118th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 West 118th Street currently offering any rent specials?
112 West 118th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 West 118th Street pet-friendly?
No, 112 West 118th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 112 West 118th Street offer parking?
No, 112 West 118th Street does not offer parking.
Does 112 West 118th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 West 118th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 West 118th Street have a pool?
No, 112 West 118th Street does not have a pool.
Does 112 West 118th Street have accessible units?
No, 112 West 118th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 112 West 118th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 West 118th Street has units with dishwashers.
