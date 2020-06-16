Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym media room

Welcome to the residence at 112 West 118th Street. This fully renovated approximately 4000 square feet (including the basement) single-family four-story brownstone is a rare Harlem Jewel. There was spared no expense in this unique blend of classic and contemporary styles to maximize comfort for anyone looking to enjoy an old New York feel with a modern infusion of architecture and design.



This Briggs + Knowles designed home features many details that anyone can truly appreciate. From the light-soaked unobstructed parlor floor to the architecturally designed angular stair, to the glass rear facade, to the natural light well, and even the rooftop oculus, they are all visually appealing and esthetically comforting. The house breathes simply chic, relaxing and convenient.

The home is currently configured as a four-bedroom residence with the addition of a home office on the fourth floor.



The garden level has a separate entrance that opens into the dining room. From there the floor transitions into the kitchen area. The rear section of the garden level is a beautiful dining area that is sun-soaked with southern exposure and a full glass facade. From this point, you also have direct access to the enormous 800 square foot backyard. The kitchen design is a high-end modern classic with such finishes as custom panelized bamboo cabinets, Subzero refrigerator, 36' six-burner vented Wolf range top, honed jet mist granite countertop, Wolf duel fuel oven, wine refrigerator, farm sink, Fisher Paykel dishwasher, Disposal, Cooking boiling water, Water filter, additional utility sink, pantry, and custom bamboo floors throughout the townhouse, recessed lighting, and full surround sound (all levels).



Space is designed with practical comfort that allows the family and their guests to interact comfortably with the unobstructed flow. This level also includes a hidden panel powder room with Ann Sachs penny tile and a Creama Marfil vanity top. The skyline on the top floor with a beautiful design around it speaks of quality and taste!



The parlor floor brings you into a grand, formal, floor-through living room that is a wow factor the moment you enter the home. There are architectural details, artistically hidden lightning and a charming fireplace on this floor that adds to the warmth of the home that one never wants to leave!



The third floor includes a Master bedroom with a beautiful fireplace, and en-suite marble master bathroom with a separate shower, jacuzzi bathtub, double sinks, and a second bedroom.

The fourth floor includes two large bedrooms and one full bathroom with a bathtub. Currently one of the bedrooms on this floor being used as an exercise room, and the rowing machine and elliptical machine will stay for the next family to use it.



The finished basement level features mechanicals (in the front) and a recreation space in the rear of the building. One has direct access to the cellar level from the garden floor and the recreation space is voluminous with many different possibilities. One can create a playroom, a second den, a screening room, or even an art studio. Miele washer/ dryer

Showings by advance notice.