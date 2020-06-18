112 W 15th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*Your very own Carriage House -June occupancy desired!*



Dimensions:

Bedroom: 10'11"x15'9"

Living room: 17'8"x10'3"



Apartment features:

Approximately 800 SF

Triplex

One bedroom and one bath

Main level features bathroom, eat in kitchen, access to garden and balcony

Lower level features a living room with separate access to the garden

Video intercom system

Individual thermostats

Top level features bedroom

Stand up shower stall

Balcony off main level

North, East and South exposure

In unit washer/dryer

Stainless steel appliances, with dishwasher

Tall ceilings

Private garden

Pet friendly



To Apply:

Complete an application -www.boldnewyork.com/application ($20 fee)



Applicants must qualify based on combined 40x monthly rental income and provide the following:

2019 tax returns

Last two bank statements

Last two pay stubs

Government issued picture ID

Employment verification letter



12 or 24 month lease.



Pricing subject to change.