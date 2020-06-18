All apartments in New York
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:26 PM

112 W 15th St

112 West 15th Street · (973) 931-1400
Location

112 West 15th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit CH · Avail. now

$4,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Your very own Carriage House -June occupancy desired!*

Dimensions:
Bedroom: 10'11"x15'9"
Living room: 17'8"x10'3"

Apartment features:
Approximately 800 SF
Triplex
One bedroom and one bath
Main level features bathroom, eat in kitchen, access to garden and balcony
Lower level features a living room with separate access to the garden
Video intercom system
Individual thermostats
Top level features bedroom
Stand up shower stall
Balcony off main level
North, East and South exposure
In unit washer/dryer
Stainless steel appliances, with dishwasher
Tall ceilings
Private garden
Pet friendly

To Apply:
Complete an application -www.boldnewyork.com/application ($20 fee)

Applicants must qualify based on combined 40x monthly rental income and provide the following:
2019 tax returns
Last two bank statements
Last two pay stubs
Government issued picture ID
Employment verification letter

12 or 24 month lease.

Pricing subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 W 15th St have any available units?
112 W 15th St has a unit available for $4,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 W 15th St have?
Some of 112 W 15th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 W 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
112 W 15th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 W 15th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 W 15th St is pet friendly.
Does 112 W 15th St offer parking?
No, 112 W 15th St does not offer parking.
Does 112 W 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 W 15th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 W 15th St have a pool?
No, 112 W 15th St does not have a pool.
Does 112 W 15th St have accessible units?
No, 112 W 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 112 W 15th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 W 15th St has units with dishwashers.
