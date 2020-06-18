112 W 15th St

Amenities
*Your very own Carriage House -June occupancy desired!*
Dimensions:
Bedroom: 10'11"x15'9"
Living room: 17'8"x10'3"
Apartment features:
Approximately 800 SF
Triplex
One bedroom and one bath
Main level features bathroom, eat in kitchen, access to garden and balcony
Lower level features a living room with separate access to the garden
Video intercom system
Individual thermostats
Top level features bedroom
Stand up shower stall
Balcony off main level
North, East and South exposure
In unit washer/dryer
Stainless steel appliances, with dishwasher
Tall ceilings
Private garden
Pet friendly
To Apply:
Complete an application -www.boldnewyork.com/application ($20 fee)
Applicants must qualify based on combined 40x monthly rental income and provide the following:
2019 tax returns
Last two bank statements
Last two pay stubs
Government issued picture ID
Employment verification letter
12 or 24 month lease.
Pricing subject to change.