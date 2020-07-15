/
/
/
Nyack College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:01 AM
9 Apartments For Rent Near Nyack College
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 11:01 AM
1 Unit Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,740
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
38 4th Avenue
38 4th Avenue, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
"RENT BY THE RIVER" - An incredible opportunity to rent a totally renovated and impeccably maintained first floor, one bedroom apartment in the heart of Nyack, just minutes away from all shops and restaurants the bustling village has to offer.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
274 Piermont Avenue
274 Piermont Avenue, South Nyack, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1672 sqft
What a sweet home to rent! Charm and character is everywhere. This is a lovely whole house rental in a very nice quite area of So Nyack.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
17 Cornelison Avenue
17 Cornelison Avenue, South Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
350 sqft
Beautifully Renovated One Bedroom Apartment in sought-after South Nyack. Located on the 2nd floor, this unit has been completely updated to meet all your needs.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
796-800 Brookridge Dr.
796 Brookridge Dr, Valley Cottage, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 BR on 2nd floor of apartment complex that includes heat and water, neutral d cor, w/w carpet, a/c units, no smoking, common coin operated laundry facilities on premises! Convenient to thruway, shopping, etc.!
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
34 Catherine Street
34 Catherine Street, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
725 sqft
Beautiful first floor 2 bedroom apartment. One block off the hustle & bustle of Main Street. Gleaming newly refinished Hardwood floors, panoramic front porch, and off street parking. Washer/dryer in unit.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
139 S Broadway
139 South Broadway, South Nyack, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,395
500 sqft
Enjoy the one bedroom and 1 bath, in turn of the century historic mansion with river views from all rooms. Living room features wood burning fireplace. Hardwood floors as seen. Beautifully renovated, and in excellent condition.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
5 Park Street
5 Park Street, Nyack, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
900 sqft
Recently updated two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Nyack! Located at the corner of Main Street and Park...this great two-bedroom unit has bamboo floors, updated kitchen with granite counters and updated bathroom.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
72 High
72 High Avenue, Nyack, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1350 sqft
Charming freshly painted 3 bedroom unit in a lovely two family house located in the heart of downtown Nyack;second floor walk-up unit with separate studio/office space on first floor; parking in driveway; available immediately for occupancy; more
