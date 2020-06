Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Private 3 Bdrm, 1.1 bath townhouse style duplex set way back off the street for extra privacy and quiet. Beautifully maintained home w/ Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters. Includes: washer, dryer & exterior parking for 2 cars. Come take a look ASAP, will not last! 5 Blocks to New Rochelle Metro North Station. Less then 30 Mins to Grand Central Station.