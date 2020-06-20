Rent Calculator
109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD
109 Pleasant Ridge Road
No Longer Available
Location
109 Pleasant Ridge Road, Harrison, NY 10528
Amenities
in unit laundry
putting green
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
putting green
hot tub
Available 09/15/20 GRAND BRICK EXQUISITE LUXURY HOME 3 year lease ! - Property Id: 284369
LOOKING FOR A SAFE BEAUTIFUL QUIET GORGEOUS HOME WITH SPECIMEN PLANTS PUTTING GREEN 5 PLUS BEDROOMS 7 BATHS GREEN LAWNS OF BEAUTY
3 year lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284369
Property Id 284369
(RLNE5796090)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD have any available units?
109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harrison, NY
.
What amenities does 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD offer parking?
No, 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
