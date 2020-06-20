All apartments in Harrison
Find more places like 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harrison, NY
/
109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD

109 Pleasant Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Harrison
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

109 Pleasant Ridge Road, Harrison, NY 10528

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
putting green
hot tub
Available 09/15/20 GRAND BRICK EXQUISITE LUXURY HOME 3 year lease ! - Property Id: 284369

LOOKING FOR A SAFE BEAUTIFUL QUIET GORGEOUS HOME WITH SPECIMEN PLANTS PUTTING GREEN 5 PLUS BEDROOMS 7 BATHS GREEN LAWNS OF BEAUTY

3 year lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284369
Property Id 284369

(RLNE5796090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD have any available units?
109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrison, NY.
What amenities does 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD offer parking?
No, 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue
Harrison, NY 10528

Similar Pages

Harrison 2 BedroomsHarrison Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Harrison Furnished ApartmentsHarrison Luxury Places
Harrison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYPort Chester, NYBergenfield, NJRoslyn, NY
East Meadow, NYPort Washington North, NYManhasset, NYSyosset, NYSleepy Hollow, NYKings Point, NYJericho, NYHuntington, NYWest Haverstraw, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeLIU Brooklyn
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New York