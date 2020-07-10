/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:39 PM
117 Apartments for rent in Harrison, NY with washer-dryer
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,167
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1146 sqft
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.
17 Magnolia Drive
17 Magnolia Drive, Harrison, NY
5 Bedrooms
$17,000
9000 sqft
Magnificent 9,000 sq ft home in Purchase Estates. Ready to move in. Architectural details complete with coffered ceilings. Mahogany floors in family room. Beautiful moldings enhance the beauty of this exceptional home. Also for sale $2,599,000
794 Lake Street
794 Lake Street East, Harrison, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you are looking for privacy? Adorable Cottage, located on a beautiful property, you haven't seen a setting like this before. Open and Spacious 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Hardwood Floors Throughout.
2 Ironwood Lane
2 Ironwood Lane, Harrison, NY
6 Bedrooms
$9,500
5940 sqft
Drive down the tree lined driveway into a beautiful scenic setting to celebrate nature at its finest. A Harvest of Features found on this spectacular 2 acre property, which includes its own pond with fountain and waterfall, tennis court.
163 Halstead Avenue
163 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
840 sqft
Two bedroom apartment in a small Condo building minutes from downtown Harrison and Metro North train station. Hardwood floors a seen. Laundry in unit, assigned parking. A commuters dream!
117 Webster Ave FIRST
117 Webster Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
HARRISON NY 117 WEBSTER AVE PRIVATE 2 FAMILY - Property Id: 294033 LARGE 2-3 BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT 1 BLOCK FROM TOWN POOL 8 MINUTES WALK TO METRO NORTH TRAIN STATION HARRISON AVE SCHOOLS HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL REAR YARD , PEAR TREES
21 Highridge Road
21 Highridge Road, Harrison, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
3000 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY LOVELY AND SPACIOUS HOME ON A CUL-DE-SAC. Feel at home in this beautiful freshly painted 5 bedroom house with many upgrades, central AC and hardwood floors throughout. New master marble bath and new hall granite bath.
27 Frances Avenue
27 Frances Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful private home, 2nd Floor unit on a dead end street. Hardwood floors through out, central air, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and dedicated washer and dryer in the basement. Use of outdoor patio.
25 Fremont Street
25 Fremont Street, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
720 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedroom rental with private entry and all utilities included. Features an eat in kitchen, private washer and dryer, 1 car parking spot with a quaint private patio area.
86 Temple Street
86 Temple Street, Harrison, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
800 sqft
Townhouse-style, 2-level attached unique 1-bedroom apartment in the heart of the Brentwood section of Harrison. Outside is private and well-kept with ample street parking while inside is a meticulous, 2-level, 1.
402 Columbus Ave.
402 Columbus Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2000 sqft
Custom built two family house, side by side duplex (unit on left is available when looking at house from street), constructed with impeccable taste.
163 Halstead Ave 2B
163 Halstead Ave, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
850 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment in Harrison - Two bedroom apartment in a small Condo building minutes from downtown Harrison and Metro North train station. Hardwood floors a seen. Laundry in unit, assigned parking.
3 Pondview E
3 Pondview East, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
3779 sqft
A wonderful Springs rental, for a Summer rental the fee is house $1,7000 a month, $16,000 for long term. Light and bright, the house is immaculate and fully furnished. there are two Tennis courts on the grounds.
93 Adelphi Ave.
93 Adelphi Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
2000 sqft
Beautifully maintained single family home for rent in Harrison, NY, available for rent starting April 15th, 2020. Asking $4150/month which includes landscaping. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with jacuzzi tubs.
24 Rose Ave., #R
24 Rose Ave, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1600 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bedroom duplex available in Harrison, within walking distance to the Metro North. Asking price is $4500.
82 Ellsworth Ave 1st Floor
82 Ellsworth Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 Bdrm 1st Floor Apt., Walk to Train/Town - Property Id: 197863 Beautiful, Incredibly Spacious First Floor Apartment in the desired Town of Harrison.
133 Franklin Avenue
133 Franklin Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1300 sqft
Bright and sunny 2 bdrm apt on first floor of 2-family house. Eat-in kitchen w/door to yard. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Private washer and dryer, one car parking included. Convenient to bus, train station and shops. Wont last!
Results within 1 mile of Harrison
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,285
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,539
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,318
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
300 Mamaroneck Avenue
300 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom in the heart of White Plains boasts an open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closet with shelving system, spacious bathroom and a Washer/Dryer in unit. Hardwood floors throughout.
21 Lake Street
21 Lake Street, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1070 sqft
A renter's delight ! This bright, updated apartment is turnkey with nothing left undone.
640 Shore Acres Drive
640 Shore Acres Drive, Mamaroneck, NY
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
3125 sqft
Fabulous WATERFRONT rental in Shore Acres! Like being on a vacation every day, this lovely 5 bedroom Colonial has just been totally renovated with new windows, new first floor laundry center, 3 new baths, hardwood floors refinished and freshly
599 Midland Avenue
599 Midland Ave, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1335 sqft
Fabulous rental property in Rye City! Tri level 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse unit with tons of natural light & open floor plan.
