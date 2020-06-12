/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM
145 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Harrison, NY
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
163 Halstead Ave 2B
163 Halstead Ave, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
850 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment in Harrison - Two bedroom apartment in a small Condo building minutes from downtown Harrison and Metro North train station. Hardwood floors a seen. Laundry in unit, assigned parking.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
70 Washington Street
70 Washington Street, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
Beautiful two bedrooms, one bath home with patio and private fenced in backyard. All utilities are included.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
70 West Street B-12
70 West St, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
780 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom second floor condo apartment for rent in Harrison with HEAT, gas, water and one assigned outdoor parking spot included. Deck off of living room and master bedroom.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
163 Halstead Avenue
163 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
840 sqft
Two bedroom apartment in a small Condo building minutes from downtown Harrison and Metro North train station. Hardwood floors a seen. Laundry in unit, assigned parking. A commuters dream!
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
117 Webster Ave., #2
117 Webster Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
875 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment available in the heart of Harrison, NY in a historic colonial home just four blocks to town and transportation. Harrison schools. The apartment is on the second floor, approx. 900 sq ft. Available 4/1/2020 or sooner.
1 of 37
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
82 Ellsworth Ave 1st Floor
82 Ellsworth Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 Bdrm 1st Floor Apt., Walk to Train/Town - Property Id: 197863 Beautiful, Incredibly Spacious First Floor Apartment in the desired Town of Harrison.
Results within 1 mile of Harrison
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
20 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,438
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2 Elm Pl
2 Elm Pl, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1042 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Duplex with Washer/Dryer - Property Id: 96792 Beautiful and spacious 2 bed 1 1/5 bath apt in the heart of Rye.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27 Westview Ave
27 Westview Avenue, Rye Brook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
900 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bed w/Parking and W/D - Property Id: 224215 ****1 Month Broker Fee**** Beautiful and renovated 2 bedroom home with a private washer/dryer. 2nd floor of a two family home. Hardwood floors throughout. AC units.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
5 Laurel Street
5 Laurel Street, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
984 sqft
Garden Style Complex - Features: 1st floor 2 bedroom corner unit, centrally located to shopping & Metro-North RR, oak floors, wash/dry on premises, eat in kitchen, heat/hot water & 1 car garage included.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
99 Maple Avenue
99 Maple Avenue, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1200 sqft
Beautifully renovated first floor apartment with private front and rear entrances.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
11 Lake Street
11 Lake Street, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
800 sqft
Spacious TWO Bedroom Apt In Heart Of White Plains. Walk To All, Trains, City Center, Shopping Etc. Hardwood Floors. Updated Kitchens And Bath. NO DOGS ALLOWED.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
47 Locust Avenue
47 Locust Avenue, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
825 sqft
This bright two bedroom, 2nd floor apartment has been updated with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, backsplash and flooring as well as addition of all new tilt to clean windows, new doors and floor molding.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
1217 Stoneybrook Avenue
1217 Stoneybrook Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Amazing, renovated 2nd. fl. 2-bedroom apartment located in a well-kept 2-family home on lovely, quiet street. Outside, the home is nicely landscaped with driveway parking and walkable to schools. Inside, the apartment is in great shape.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
10 City Place
10 City Pl, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1357 sqft
Trump Tower at City Center offers a distinctive lifestyle. Opulent, sleek, breathtaking, fun, resident centric and easy living are just some of the words that come to mind when describing the Tower. The elegant lobby of Crena Marfil and St.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
30 Lake Street
30 Lake St, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
938 sqft
Meticulously Renovated Two bedroom Corner Unit in Biltmore Towers. Completely Custom Remodeled Eat-in-Kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, with Stone Countertops and Porcelain Floors.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
2 Windsor Terrace
2 Windsor Terrace, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
950 sqft
Spacious one bedroom one bath Co-op located in the Heart of White Plains. Walk to the train, shops, nightlife and so much more. This sunlit beauty offers hardwood floors, Large EIK with window, spacious Living room and dining area.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
312 Main Street
312 Main Street, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Bright, spacious two bedroom apartment in the heart of White Plains. Hardwood floors through out, eat-in kitchen and laundry in the building.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
15 Stewart Place
15 Stewart Place, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
950 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in White Plains! Hardwood floors through out, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, spacious living room and sliding glass doors to two private balconies with gorgeous city view.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
10 Nosband Avenue
10 Nosband Avenue, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom apartment in White Plains, in the beautifully maintained Bristal Building. Comfortable living space, 1100 square feet, enjoy large living room, well appointed kitchen with room for table.
Results within 5 miles of Harrison
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
21 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,061
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Downtown New Rochelle
32 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Similar Pages
Harrison 2 BedroomsHarrison 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHarrison 3 BedroomsHarrison Apartments with BalconyHarrison Apartments with Garage
Harrison Apartments with GymHarrison Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHarrison Apartments with ParkingHarrison Apartments with PoolHarrison Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYPort Chester, NYBergenfield, NJRoslyn, NY