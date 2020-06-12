/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:50 PM
56 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Harrison, NY
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
20 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
5 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,438
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
10 City Place
10 City Pl, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1357 sqft
Trump Tower at City Center offers a distinctive lifestyle. Opulent, sleek, breathtaking, fun, resident centric and easy living are just some of the words that come to mind when describing the Tower. The elegant lobby of Crena Marfil and St.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
15 Stewart Place
15 Stewart Place, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
950 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in White Plains! Hardwood floors through out, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, spacious living room and sliding glass doors to two private balconies with gorgeous city view.
Results within 5 miles of Harrison
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
43 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
10 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Downtown New Rochelle
32 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
21 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,056
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
14 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,914
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,910
1654 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,276
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown New Rochelle
8 Units Available
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1048 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Last updated May 14 at 05:13pm
Downtown New Rochelle
2 Units Available
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
“The Lombardi” is named for the town of Guardia Lombardi, in Avellino, Italy. The town was built between 595 and 600 A.D. by warriors from southern Sweden.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
87 Maple Street
87 Maple Street, Eastchester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1350 sqft
Four year young Luxury Town Home! Conveniently located steps away from shopping, Trader Joe and public transportation, this bright and beautiful unit offers a lovely entry w/ large coat/ storage closet, laundry and access to large 2-Car Garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
341 Mount Pleasant Avenue
341 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1250 sqft
Freshly kept, upscale apartment in the heart of Mamaroneck! Fully renovated in 2017, take notice of its gleaming hardwood floors and the exceptional materials and trimwork throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
175 Huguenot Street
175 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1233 sqft
State of the Art 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo Apartment in Luxury Building Located in the Heart of New Rochelle.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
499 N Broadway
499 North Broadway, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1248 sqft
Beautiful, sunny and tastefully maintained two bedroom, two bathroom apartment in White Plains' most desired doorman Coop buildings. Unrestricted tree top view; southern exposure.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
15 Granada Crescent
15 Granada Cres, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1011 sqft
Freshly painted 2BR/2BTH Garden Style Condominium with patio on 1st Level of building. Updated kitchen. Washer, Dryer, in unit. Lots of natural daylight. Community pool and recreation. Clubhouse facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
500 High Point Drive
500 High Point Dr, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1349 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with Sunny Bright-Private-Breezy Southeast Exposure from All Windows -Picturesque Views of White Plains Skyline & Ritz Carlton-Renovated Eatin Kitchen-All New Energy Efficient Windows-Beautiful Hardwood Floors-Covered
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
20 Burling Lane
20 Burling Ln, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1731 sqft
The Millennia is less than one block away from the NR Train Station, accessible via pedestrian bridge. It is also one block from Montefiore Hospital and entrances to I-95.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
10 Byron Place
10 Byron Place, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
1339 sqft
Perfectly balanced 2 Bed / 2 Bath home at The Cambium. Enjoy the spacious living room with a massive window that floods the apartment with natural light. The open floor plan makes great use of space sure to please those who love entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Byram
1 Unit Available
104 Ritch Avenue
104 Ritch Avenue West, Byram, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1576 sqft
''GREENWICH TERRACE'' BEAUTIFUL TOWN HOME DEVELOPMENT. SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH TWO AND A HALF BATHS. MASTER SUITE WITH JACUZZI TUB, GENEROUS CLOSETS, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH-OUT, CENTRAL AIR, GARAGE. BEAUTIFUL PARK LIKE SETTING.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
32 Ridge Street
32 Ridge Street, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Central Greenwich 2 Bedroom Duplex with Two Full Baths. Hardwood Floors, Central air and A Garage! Quiet Tree lined street, Quick walk to town, shops,parks, Greenwich Ave and Railroad.
