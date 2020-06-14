66 Apartments for rent in Harrison, NY with gym
Harrison was established in 1696 when John Harrison was given 24 hours to ride his horse around land that would become his after he rode on it. That’s why there’s no body of water in the town that’s not fordable by horse.
Harrison is only 20 minutes away from the madness of Manhattan, NY – but it feels worlds away. That’s because Harrison is located in Westchester county. It’s home to three country/golf clubs – the Westchester Country Club, Willow Ridge Country Club and Apawamis Golf Club. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Harrison renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.