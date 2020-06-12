/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM
210 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Harrison, NY
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
23 2nd Street
23 2nd Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Custom made townhouse in the heart of downtown Harrison. This home is a corner property that gets incredible light all throughout the day. Beautiful oak wood floors throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
160 Lakeview Avenue
160 Lakeview Avenue East, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1350 sqft
Bright, Spacious and incredibly well maintained apartment in Silver Lake offers great space, large rooms and includes 3 bedroom - 2 baths as well as EIK, DNRM & LVRM. Ample Street parking available.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
21 Highridge Road
21 Highridge Road, Harrison, NY
SINGLE FAMILY LOVELY AND SPACIOUS HOME ON A CUL-DE-SAC. Feel at home in this beautiful 5 bedroom house with many upgrades, central AC and hardwood floors throughout. New master marble bath and new hall granite bath.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
114 -116 2nd Street
116 2nd Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1700 sqft
Don t miss this beautifully updated 3 bedroom, two and a half bath duplex in the heart of downtown Harrison. Unit boasts brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, spacious rooms with ample closet space and updated baths.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
27 Frances Avenue
27 Frances Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Welcome to a beautiful home in Harrison, NY. 2nd floor unit with hardwood floors, central air, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and dedicated washer and dryer in the basement.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
141 Fremont Street
141 Fremont Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1395 sqft
Prospective tenants are to observe the CDC recommended guidelines for Covid 19 and are to sign the Covid 19 Disclosure form. Masks and gloves are required to view the home at 141 Fremont Street.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3 Pondview E
3 Pondview East, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
3779 sqft
A wonderful Springs rental, for a Summer rental the fee is house $1700 a month, $16,000 for long term. Light and bright, the house is immaculate and fully furnished. there are two Tennis courts on the grounds.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3 Gray Rock Drive
3 Gray Rock Dr, Harrison, NY
Newer Construction in Harrison close to schools, train and town. This home built 2 years ago is an amazing 4 bedroom 3.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
2 Ironwood Lane
2 Ironwood Lane, Harrison, NY
Drive down the tree lined driveway into a beautiful scenic setting to celebrate nature at its finest. A Harvest of Features found on this spectacular 2 acre property, which includes its own pond with fountain and waterfall, tennis court.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
91 Henry Avenue
91 Henry Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,520
1495 sqft
Duplex Townhouse Style Unit - Features: 3 bedrooms 2.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
7 Ironwood Lane
7 Ironwood Lane, Harrison, NY
Elegantly appointed for entertaining which has been carefully remodeled to preserve its vintage style. Huge flagstone patio. Heated inground pool with large pool house. Tennis court has been completely redone to enhance your outdoor enjoyment .
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 02:08am
1 Unit Available
41 Park ave
41 Park Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2000 sqft
Available for Rent Spacious 3 level unit with backyard Patio , 1 car garage on quiet road . Features Large Master Bedroom with Master bath, 2 other spacious bedrooms , eat in Kitchen , laundry on 1st floor .
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
36 WEBSTER AVENUE 2
36 Webster Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1400 sqft
Spacious Apartment in Downtown Harrison - Property Id: 296041 Completely renovated & freshly painted 3-bedroom 1.5-bathroom apartment with separate entrance.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 2nd St
108 2nd Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
Available 06/15/20 New Construction Town House! - Property Id: 293812 New Build Construction 2020 Townhouse that feels like a one family home in Harrison. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 3.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD
109 Pleasant Ridge Road, Harrison, NY
Available 09/15/20 GRAND BRICK EXQUISITE LUXURY HOME 3 year lease ! - Property Id: 284369 LOOKING FOR A SAFE BEAUTIFUL QUIET GORGEOUS HOME WITH SPECIMEN PLANTS PUTTING GREEN 5 PLUS BEDROOMS 7 BATHS GREEN LAWNS OF BEAUTY 3 year lease Apply at
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
24 Rose Ave., #R
24 Rose Ave, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1600 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bedroom duplex available in Harrison, within walking distance to the Metro North. Asking price is $4500.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
126 Temple St., #2
126 Temple Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
2000 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome style rental available August 7, 2020 in sought-after Harrison, NY. Asking price is $3,595/month, tenants are responsible for utilities.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
113 Park Avenue
113 Park Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1239 sqft
Bright & spacious 3 bedroom 1 Bath unit in the Heart of Harrison! Unit is located on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home. Large kitchen with access to patio, spacious living room/dining room, 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Attic for storage.
Results within 1 mile of Harrison
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
696 Ridgeway
696 Ridgeway Road, White Plains, NY
Spacious 8 Room Colonial in a lovely White Plains neighborhood. Wonderfully crafted high-end finishes throughout. Hardwood floors, some featuring inlaid wood detail.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
196 Martine Avenue
196 Martine Ave, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1200 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms in the heart of White Plains with washer/dryer in unit! Gorgeous open kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, hardwood floors throughout, separate dining alcove off living room with 2 bedrooms adjacent.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
31 Fellowship Lane
31 Fellowship Lane, Rye Brook, NY
Your New Home Awaits!!! No detail has been overlooked in this wonderful center hall colonial Wintergarden model home on spacious level lot in Bellefair.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
423 English Place
423 English Place, Mamaroneck, NY
This 4 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Side by Side Colonial Includes: Custom Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Custom Built Entertainment Cabinets, Custom Wood Work and Built-Ins, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat-in-kitchen
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
2 Knollwood Drive
2 Knollwood Drive, Rye Brook, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1400 sqft
Lovely home set on private property. A quiet hide away. Close to schools. extra parking, Property levels out for the back yard. This is a wonderful way to be in the Blind Brook School District.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3 Roger Sherman Place
3 Roger Sherman Place, Rye, NY
Landmark Roger Sherman Home is located in a friendly cul-de-sac neighborhood of half acre lots. Convenient to all and WALK to Rye High/Middle School and Osborn Elementary.
