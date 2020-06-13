103 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Harrison, NY

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Harrison that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
5 Units Available
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
Studio
$1,725
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,167
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.

1 Unit Available
108 2nd St
108 2nd Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
Available 06/15/20 New Construction Town House! - Property Id: 293812 New Build Construction 2020 Townhouse that feels like a one family home in Harrison. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 3.

1 Unit Available
163 Halstead Ave 2B
163 Halstead Ave, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
850 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment in Harrison - Two bedroom apartment in a small Condo building minutes from downtown Harrison and Metro North train station. Hardwood floors a seen. Laundry in unit, assigned parking.

1 Unit Available
109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD
109 Pleasant Ridge Road, Harrison, NY
5 Bedrooms
$29,000
10000 sqft
Available 09/15/20 GRAND BRICK EXQUISITE LUXURY HOME 3 year lease ! - Property Id: 284369 LOOKING FOR A SAFE BEAUTIFUL QUIET GORGEOUS HOME WITH SPECIMEN PLANTS PUTTING GREEN 5 PLUS BEDROOMS 7 BATHS GREEN LAWNS OF BEAUTY 3 year lease Apply at

1 Unit Available
88 Henry Avenue
88 Henry Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1089 sqft
Unique Reverse Duplex Layout - Features: Eat in kitchen, bedrooms & bathroom are on the second floor and the living room, 1/2 bath are on the 1st floor, basement storage w/ laundry, yard, patio, off street parking, Walk to Metro-North RR.

1 Unit Available
91 Henry Avenue
91 Henry Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,520
1495 sqft
Duplex Townhouse Style Unit - Features: 3 bedrooms 2.

1 Unit Available
117 Webster Ave., #2
117 Webster Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
875 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment available in the heart of Harrison, NY in a historic colonial home just four blocks to town and transportation. Harrison schools. The apartment is on the second floor, approx. 900 sq ft. Available 4/1/2020 or sooner.
8 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,095
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
20 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,390
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
5 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,350
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,438
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.

1 Unit Available
2 Elm Pl
2 Elm Pl, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1042 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Duplex with Washer/Dryer - Property Id: 96792 Beautiful and spacious 2 bed 1 1/5 bath apt in the heart of Rye.

1 Unit Available
45 New St
45 New Street, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed Townhouse. Walk to Train - Property Id: 289858 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** AUG 1, 2020 AVAIL Beautiful and huge 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse that features hardwood floors, central AC, private laundry and garage.

1 Unit Available
53 Purchase St
53 East Purchase Street, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,750
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 1 bed duplex in Rye - Property Id: 109146 ***No FEE** Beautiful 1 bed duplex with private washer/dryer in the heart of Rye. Gorgeous kitchen that features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 Unit Available
27 Westview Ave
27 Westview Avenue, Rye Brook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
900 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bed w/Parking and W/D - Property Id: 224215 ****1 Month Broker Fee**** Beautiful and renovated 2 bedroom home with a private washer/dryer. 2nd floor of a two family home. Hardwood floors throughout. AC units.

1 Unit Available
10 Stewart Place
10 Stewart Place, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,650
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT VALUE! Premier Upscale Condo Complex walkable to Train, Bus & all downtown White Plains has to offer.

1 Unit Available
196 Martine Avenue
196 Martine Ave, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1200 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms in the heart of White Plains with washer/dryer in unit! Gorgeous open kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, hardwood floors throughout, separate dining alcove off living room with 2 bedrooms adjacent.

1 Unit Available
14 Nosband Avenue
14 Nosband Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,080
809 sqft
Welcome to one of the nicest in White Plains, LIVE!! where it all happens WHITE PLAINS!!! easy access to Mamaroneck Avenue, all shops, stores, restaurants, buses, schools, worship is walking distance on Old Mamaroneck Avenue, bus to Metro North,

1 Unit Available
59 Old Mamaroneck Road
59 Old Mamaroneck Rd, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE's great location.. Renovated WITH REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS..convenient to all..parking available around the block (Shapham Lot) Resident Parking listed at a cost of $ 192 per quarter or $ 715 per year. Possible indoor parking for $100.

1 Unit Available
47 Locust Avenue
47 Locust Avenue, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
825 sqft
This bright two bedroom, 2nd floor apartment has been updated with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, backsplash and flooring as well as addition of all new tilt to clean windows, new doors and floor molding.

1 Unit Available
70 Bowman Avenue
70 Bowman Avenue, Rye Brook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely 2nd. fl. of a beautiful 2-family home surrounded by shopping and close to all transportation in Rye Brook.

1 Unit Available
221 Jensen Avenue
221 Jensen Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1150 sqft
Renovated first floor apartment in Three Family Home on dead end street - only a short walk to beautiful Florence Park.

1 Unit Available
Windsor Gramercy
2 Canfield Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,165
729 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in White Plains. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer.
Chickahominy
16 Units Available
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,345
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,840
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
9 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,035
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,415
1968 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
City Guide for Harrison, NY

Harrison was established in 1696 when John Harrison was given 24 hours to ride his horse around land that would become his after he rode on it. That’s why there’s no body of water in the town that’s not fordable by horse.

Harrison is only 20 minutes away from the madness of Manhattan, NY – but it feels worlds away. That’s because Harrison is located in Westchester county. It’s home to three country/golf clubs – the Westchester Country Club, Willow Ridge Country Club and Apawamis Golf Club. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Harrison, NY

Finding an apartment in Harrison that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

