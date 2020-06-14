119 Apartments for rent in Harrison, NY with garage
Harrison was established in 1696 when John Harrison was given 24 hours to ride his horse around land that would become his after he rode on it. That’s why there’s no body of water in the town that’s not fordable by horse.
Harrison is only 20 minutes away from the madness of Manhattan, NY – but it feels worlds away. That’s because Harrison is located in Westchester county. It’s home to three country/golf clubs – the Westchester Country Club, Willow Ridge Country Club and Apawamis Golf Club. See more
Harrison apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.