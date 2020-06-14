/
1 bedroom apartments
114 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Harrison, NY
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
5 Units Available
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,167
641 sqft
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
86 Temple Street
86 Temple Street, Harrison, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
800 sqft
Townhouse-style, 2-level attached unique 1-bedroom apartment in the heart of the Brentwood section of Harrison. Outside is private and well-kept with ample street parking while inside is a meticulous, 2-level, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Harrison
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,120
709 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
20 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,390
904 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 11 at 05:46pm
4 Units Available
The Churchill
345 Main St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,158
Recently renovated units with wood flooring, eat-in kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Within easy walking distance of shopping, dining and the commuter rail.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
5 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,300
799 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
53 Purchase St
53 East Purchase Street, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,750
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 1 bed duplex in Rye - Property Id: 109146 ***No FEE** Beautiful 1 bed duplex with private washer/dryer in the heart of Rye. Gorgeous kitchen that features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
10 Stewart Place
10 Stewart Place, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,650
822 sqft
GREAT VALUE! Premier Upscale Condo Complex walkable to Train, Bus & all downtown White Plains has to offer.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
10 Lake Street
10 Lake St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,975
725 sqft
Location, location, location. Bright spacious one bedroom completely renovated in the heart of downtown White Plains with parking for rent. Resident manager, new floors, new kitchen, new bathroom a must see!
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
14 Nosband Avenue
14 Nosband Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,080
809 sqft
Welcome to one of the nicest in White Plains, LIVE!! where it all happens WHITE PLAINS!!! easy access to Mamaroneck Avenue, all shops, stores, restaurants, buses, schools, worship is walking distance on Old Mamaroneck Avenue, bus to Metro North,
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
59 Old Mamaroneck Road
59 Old Mamaroneck Rd, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
NO FEE's great location.. Renovated WITH REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS..convenient to all..parking available around the block (Shapham Lot) Resident Parking listed at a cost of $ 192 per quarter or $ 715 per year. Possible indoor parking for $100.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
64 Grapal Street
64 Grapal Street, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Enjoy having all that Rye has to offer at your fingertips - stores - restaurants galore - pubs - Rye Golf - train - Playland Amusement Park - Rye YMCA and Oakland beach! This delightful 1-bedroom apartment with great closets features a white
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
827 Underhill Avenue
827 Underhill Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,050
850 sqft
Renovated Junior 4 in desirable Mamaroneck location with an amazing kitchen. Outside is a dead-end street, ample street parking and covered porch. Inside is a recently renovated 2nd.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
70 Bowman Avenue
70 Bowman Avenue, Rye Brook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
850 sqft
Lovely 2nd. fl. of a beautiful 2-family home surrounded by shopping and close to all transportation in Rye Brook.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
21 Lake Street
21 Lake Street, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
816 sqft
Welcome to the Parkview! Come check out this spacious corner unit with tons of new updates. New granite counter tops in both the kitchen and bathroom, new stainless steel appliances, new laminate flooring throughout.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
100 Theodore Fremd Avenue
100 Theodore Fremd Ave, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
672 sqft
Garden Condo - Features: Top floor 1 bedroom unit, 1 car off street parking, oak floors, washer/dryer on premises, eat in kitchen, ht and hw included, walk to shops & Metro-North RR. View the "True to Life" 3D Matterport Virtual Tour here https://my.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
181 Purchase Street
181 Purchase St, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,895
650 sqft
Approach this bright, cheery second floor 1 bedroom apartment from your private entrance. Large living room/dining area, Bedroom, Kitchen, and Bath all with windows. New kitchen floor has been installed.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
1 Renaissance Square
1 Renaissance Sq, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,300
1172 sqft
Must see luxurious one-bedroom condo at Ritz Carlton. With floor to ceiling windows, gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, and spa-like bath with marble finishes. Come enjoy the convenience of hotel-style living with 24 hour concierge services.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
30 Windsor Terrace
30 Windsor Terrace, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
Come see this beautiful one bedroom apartment at The Granada Arms in the heart of White Plains. It boasts new eat-in kitchen with granite and gorgeous glass backsplash, and light streams in through the abundant windows. Hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
75 NETHERMONT AVE
75 Nethermont Avenue, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
800 sqft
Easy access to this beautiful 1 bedroom ground level apartment.Room for 1 car off street parking.This property comes completly ready to move in furnished and ready to go.We supply it all.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Windsor Gramercy
2 Canfield Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,165
729 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in White Plains. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Harrison
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Chickahominy
16 Units Available
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,335
827 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
8 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,145
800 sqft
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
41 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,242
772 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
