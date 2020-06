Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

*Utilities Not Included*



Listed: 03/08/17



Available:Immediately



Gorgeous newly renovated duplex loft that can be converted into a 3-4 bedroom/ 1 bathroom complete with massive living space soaring ceilings huge windows that sunbathe your entire space great closet/storage space central air granite countertops and private outdoor space.



Located in the heart of Red Hook perfect for exploring its many restaurants bars and shops such as Baked Fort Defiance Pioneer Works Hope & Anchor IKEA and Whole Foods. Short walk to Coffrey Park.



Convenient access to the F and G subway lines.







Alia Basley



Licensed Real Estate Salesperson



New York Casa Group



64 Fulton Street, Suite 1105



New York, NY 10038



Tel No.: 7189135812



Email: abasley@nycasagroup.com