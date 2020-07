Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher stainless steel Property Amenities

Lovely 2BR apartment with your own private garden. Space has a modern open kitchen with a dishwasher in an open kitchen layout. The larger bedroom can easily fit a queen size bed and dresser and the smaller bedroom can fit a twin size bed and dresser or could also work well as a home office. A door leads out to the garden through the smaller bedroom. The apartment is a block away from the Gates Avenue M stop and plenty of restaurants, bars, etc are a short distance away. Call today to schedule a viewing.