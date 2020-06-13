All apartments in Brooklyn
95 2nd Place
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:09 AM

95 2nd Place

95 2nd Place · (718) 923-8020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

95 2nd Place, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Available immediately. A REALLY GREAT DEAL IN A REALLY GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD! Beautiful, sunny floor through 1 bed, 1 bath in prime Carroll Gardens. Lots of light, Hardwood floors, Spacious, Huge bedroom with amazing closet space, and Charming- all on a picturesque classic Brooklyn tree-lined street. Short distance to F/G train. Right on the corner of Court Street, which has fabulous shops, restaurants and a stones throw away from everything delicious and fashionable on Smith Street. Heat and hot water included 3 flights up Landlord will contribute to broker fee for approved tenant.What are you waiting for? Finally...Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 2nd Place have any available units?
95 2nd Place has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 95 2nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
95 2nd Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 2nd Place pet-friendly?
No, 95 2nd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 95 2nd Place offer parking?
No, 95 2nd Place does not offer parking.
Does 95 2nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 2nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 2nd Place have a pool?
No, 95 2nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 95 2nd Place have accessible units?
No, 95 2nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 95 2nd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 95 2nd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95 2nd Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 95 2nd Place does not have units with air conditioning.
