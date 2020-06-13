95 2nd Place

Amenities

Available immediately. A REALLY GREAT DEAL IN A REALLY GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD! Beautiful, sunny floor through 1 bed, 1 bath in prime Carroll Gardens. Lots of light, Hardwood floors, Spacious, Huge bedroom with amazing closet space, and Charming- all on a picturesque classic Brooklyn tree-lined street. Short distance to F/G train. Right on the corner of Court Street, which has fabulous shops, restaurants and a stones throw away from everything delicious and fashionable on Smith Street. Heat and hot water included 3 flights up Landlord will contribute to broker fee for approved tenant.What are you waiting for? Finally...Welcome Home!