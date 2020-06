Amenities

Newly listed Professional Co-op Office space located in the Normandy Building on Shore Road in Bay Ridge. The suite offers a separate walk-in entrance. Complete with 5 private rooms, tiled lobby, and one bath. One room has hookups ready for a kitchenette, the other four rooms present perfect use for office space. There are three large closets in the hallway that can be used for storage and filing. Ideal for many professional uses. Steps to Shore Road and the express bus to NYC. See floor Plan - Available for Sale/Lease