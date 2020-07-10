All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 93 Saint Johns Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
93 Saint Johns Place
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:10 AM

93 Saint Johns Place

93 Saint Johns Place · (917) 885-3365
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

93 Saint Johns Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Townhouse living in Park Slope near Grand Army Plaza. Cozy and quiet 1 bedroom with private DECK in the back of the building surrounded by lush greenery. The open windowed kitchen has a dishwasher. Access the deck from the bedroom where you will find a large closet with extra storage above. Windowed bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, exposed brick, and pretty natural light. Heat and hot water included, pets on approval and negotiable fee.

Location: Located on one of North Park Slope's most coveted landmarked blocks yet just around the corner from everything. Close to Brooklyn's best restaurants, nightlife, cafes, shopping, Prospect Park, Barclays Center, BAM, farmers markets, etc.

Transportation: This coveted North Slope location has you very close to the Bergen Street (2, 3), 7th Avenue (Q, B) and the Atlantic Terminal (4, 5, B, N, Q, R trains and LIRR). Citibike station a block away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Saint Johns Place have any available units?
93 Saint Johns Place has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 93 Saint Johns Place have?
Some of 93 Saint Johns Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 Saint Johns Place currently offering any rent specials?
93 Saint Johns Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Saint Johns Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 93 Saint Johns Place is pet friendly.
Does 93 Saint Johns Place offer parking?
No, 93 Saint Johns Place does not offer parking.
Does 93 Saint Johns Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 93 Saint Johns Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Saint Johns Place have a pool?
No, 93 Saint Johns Place does not have a pool.
Does 93 Saint Johns Place have accessible units?
No, 93 Saint Johns Place does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Saint Johns Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 93 Saint Johns Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 93 Saint Johns Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 93 Saint Johns Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 93 Saint Johns Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity