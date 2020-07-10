93 Saint Johns Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly extra storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Townhouse living in Park Slope near Grand Army Plaza. Cozy and quiet 1 bedroom with private DECK in the back of the building surrounded by lush greenery. The open windowed kitchen has a dishwasher. Access the deck from the bedroom where you will find a large closet with extra storage above. Windowed bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, exposed brick, and pretty natural light. Heat and hot water included, pets on approval and negotiable fee.



Location: Located on one of North Park Slope's most coveted landmarked blocks yet just around the corner from everything. Close to Brooklyn's best restaurants, nightlife, cafes, shopping, Prospect Park, Barclays Center, BAM, farmers markets, etc.



Transportation: This coveted North Slope location has you very close to the Bergen Street (2, 3), 7th Avenue (Q, B) and the Atlantic Terminal (4, 5, B, N, Q, R trains and LIRR). Citibike station a block away.