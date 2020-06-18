All apartments in Brooklyn
93 Halsey Street
93 Halsey Street

93 Halsey Street · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

93 Halsey Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Prime Location! at A / C trains at Nostrand Ave. Quick Jump to the City! Amazing Bars, Restaurants, and entertainment nearby. *OLD SCHOOL CHARM, HUMONGOUS APARTMENT with TONS of CHARACTER* If you're looking for space, this is the one.Really large one bedroom, with Separate kitchen / dining and Separate (Huge) living room - and windows in all areas!Pre-War building, yet renovated apartment with all its original layout and detail.High ceiling, Gorgeous structure in the Bedroom and Living space! Huge Windows in all rooms bring in tons of sunlight! Including the Kitchen.Separate Kitchen with windows and updated appliances. Great Deal in an awesome location. Heat and water included in the rent!Guarantors Accepted Pets Allowed * Upon Approval Roof DeckLoft like feelShowing by appointment only A, C, @ Nostrand Avenue rennit3978

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Halsey Street have any available units?
93 Halsey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 93 Halsey Street have?
Some of 93 Halsey Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 Halsey Street currently offering any rent specials?
93 Halsey Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Halsey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 93 Halsey Street is pet friendly.
Does 93 Halsey Street offer parking?
No, 93 Halsey Street does not offer parking.
Does 93 Halsey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 93 Halsey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Halsey Street have a pool?
No, 93 Halsey Street does not have a pool.
Does 93 Halsey Street have accessible units?
No, 93 Halsey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Halsey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 93 Halsey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 93 Halsey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 93 Halsey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
