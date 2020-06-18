93 Halsey Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Prime Location! at A / C trains at Nostrand Ave. Quick Jump to the City! Amazing Bars, Restaurants, and entertainment nearby. *OLD SCHOOL CHARM, HUMONGOUS APARTMENT with TONS of CHARACTER* If you're looking for space, this is the one.Really large one bedroom, with Separate kitchen / dining and Separate (Huge) living room - and windows in all areas!Pre-War building, yet renovated apartment with all its original layout and detail.High ceiling, Gorgeous structure in the Bedroom and Living space! Huge Windows in all rooms bring in tons of sunlight! Including the Kitchen.Separate Kitchen with windows and updated appliances. Great Deal in an awesome location. Heat and water included in the rent!Guarantors Accepted Pets Allowed * Upon Approval Roof DeckLoft like feelShowing by appointment only A, C, @ Nostrand Avenue rennit3978