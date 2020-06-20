928 Pacific Street

Amenities

Welcome to your new 2BR/2baths house about 1500 sq. ft. with a Private Backyard, d/w, w/d, and lot of space and light! Large, Bright, and Renovated duplex on the border Prospect Heights and Crown Heights! This amazing duplex is located on the first and second floors and has a finished basement level. Open kitchen with a super large size living room are located on the first floor. Alcove kitchen has new stainless appliances, d/w, and good cabinet space. Private entrance to the garden from the living room. Two large king size bedrooms with closets are on the second floor. Two bathrooms: one with a bath tube and another with a shower. Heat and hot water are included. Pets are on approval.

Located two blocks from the C train at Clinton-Washington, the apartment is close by to the Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn Central Library, Prospect Park, Farmers Market at Grand Army Plaza, and dining/bars on Washington, Franklin, and Vanderbilt Avenues.