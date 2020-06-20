All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
928 Pacific Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

928 Pacific Street

928 Pacific Street · (347) 579-4591
Location

928 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to your new 2BR/2baths house about 1500 sq. ft. with a Private Backyard, d/w, w/d, and lot of space and light! Large, Bright, and Renovated duplex on the border Prospect Heights and Crown Heights! This amazing duplex is located on the first and second floors and has a finished basement level. Open kitchen with a super large size living room are located on the first floor. Alcove kitchen has new stainless appliances, d/w, and good cabinet space. Private entrance to the garden from the living room. Two large king size bedrooms with closets are on the second floor. Two bathrooms: one with a bath tube and another with a shower. Heat and hot water are included. Pets are on approval.
Located two blocks from the C train at Clinton-Washington, the apartment is close by to the Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn Central Library, Prospect Park, Farmers Market at Grand Army Plaza, and dining/bars on Washington, Franklin, and Vanderbilt Avenues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 Pacific Street have any available units?
928 Pacific Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 928 Pacific Street have?
Some of 928 Pacific Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 928 Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
928 Pacific Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 Pacific Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 928 Pacific Street is pet friendly.
Does 928 Pacific Street offer parking?
No, 928 Pacific Street does not offer parking.
Does 928 Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 928 Pacific Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 Pacific Street have a pool?
No, 928 Pacific Street does not have a pool.
Does 928 Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 928 Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 928 Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 928 Pacific Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 928 Pacific Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 928 Pacific Street does not have units with air conditioning.
