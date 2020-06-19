925 Pacific Street

Amenities

Gorgeous 1.5 bedroom with an abundance of amenities in The Madison, one of Hello Living's exceptional condos! The unit features 18 foot ceilings and south facing exposure, flooding the apartment with light. Master bedroom can fit a queen sized bed and more comfortably. Spacious additional sleeping loft can be utilized as a second bedroom or home office or studio. Your creativity is the limit! Open plan kitchen with high quality fixtures and finishes, deep soaking tub, washer/dryer in unit, as well as central heat and air. Shared roof access as well as all of Hello Living amenities. Enjoy the convenience of the well equipped fitness center, dry sauna, lap swimming pool, movie theater with stadium seating, play room, billiard lounge, and media/business center! Sorry no pets. Located at the border of two of Brooklyn's hottest neighborhoods Prospect Heights and Crown Heights, C train is just 2 blocks away as well as over a dozen metro lines at Atlantic Terminal reachable in minutes.BeautifulProspect Park nearby to take in some natural world therapy. Contact me for a virtual tour!