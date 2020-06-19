All apartments in Brooklyn
925 Pacific Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:02 PM

925 Pacific Street

925 Pacific Street · (347) 305-0380
Location

925 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
media room
sauna
Gorgeous 1.5 bedroom with an abundance of amenities in The Madison, one of Hello Living's exceptional condos! The unit features 18 foot ceilings and south facing exposure, flooding the apartment with light. Master bedroom can fit a queen sized bed and more comfortably. Spacious additional sleeping loft can be utilized as a second bedroom or home office or studio. Your creativity is the limit! Open plan kitchen with high quality fixtures and finishes, deep soaking tub, washer/dryer in unit, as well as central heat and air. Shared roof access as well as all of Hello Living amenities. Enjoy the convenience of the well equipped fitness center, dry sauna, lap swimming pool, movie theater with stadium seating, play room, billiard lounge, and media/business center! Sorry no pets. Located at the border of two of Brooklyn's hottest neighborhoods Prospect Heights and Crown Heights, C train is just 2 blocks away as well as over a dozen metro lines at Atlantic Terminal reachable in minutes.BeautifulProspect Park nearby to take in some natural world therapy. Contact me for a virtual tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Pacific Street have any available units?
925 Pacific Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 925 Pacific Street have?
Some of 925 Pacific Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
925 Pacific Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Pacific Street pet-friendly?
No, 925 Pacific Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 925 Pacific Street offer parking?
Yes, 925 Pacific Street does offer parking.
Does 925 Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 925 Pacific Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Pacific Street have a pool?
Yes, 925 Pacific Street has a pool.
Does 925 Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 925 Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 925 Pacific Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 925 Pacific Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 925 Pacific Street has units with air conditioning.
