Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Live in luxury, in this stunning Brooklyn townhouse that you've been waiting to call home! Space, comfort, and style come together inside and out at 92 Bergen Street. Located in picturesque Boerum Hill at the crossroads to Cobble hill, this impeccably designed townhome presents the unique opportunity to live in true comfort. There are 6 large bedrooms, 3 outdoor spaces (an expansive back deck, landscaped backyard, a huge terrace & an additional patio) PLUS an additional in-law/ nanny suite. Spanning over 5200 sq ft, there are 5 stories of spacious living. Revisioned for modern living, this home was completely and thoughtfully renovated with attention to every detail, design decision, and custom finish. Brooklyn has never felt so good!



First be wowed as you enter the 50-foot deep parlor level, complete with a living room, dining room, a wood-burning fireplace, a huge kitchen, bright and airy with a south-facing dramatic 40' rear glass wall. Warm, open, and filled with light, this floor was designed for entertaining. The chef's kitchen is outfitted with abundant custom cabinetry, a 48' Wolfe range, Sub Zero refrigerator, Miele dishwasher, and an enormous island topped with gorgeous Calcutta gold counters. The glass wall streams south-facing light throughout this floor. Through transparent doors, access a large deck, overlooking the lush landscaped garden.



Beneath the parlor level, the re-envisioned mezzanine level hosts a wet bar in a space that is perfectly laid out as a den, open to the lower level living suite. There is a laundry room also on this level.



On the upper levels of this home, above the parlor, you'll enjoy an expansive master suite - with a large walk-in closet, spa bathroom finished with marble and custom millwork, and a huge private patio directly accessed from the suite. Also on this level, there is an additional large bedroom.



On the top level of this gracious home there are 3 more spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a 2nd laundry room, for convenience.



This elegant and grand townhome is smart and efficient, zoned HVAC, wired speakers, audio, and video integrated throughout.