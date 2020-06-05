All apartments in Brooklyn
92 Bergen Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:35 AM

92 Bergen Street

92 Bergen Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

92 Bergen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit TH · Avail. now

$17,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 7 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Live in luxury, in this stunning Brooklyn townhouse that you've been waiting to call home! Space, comfort, and style come together inside and out at 92 Bergen Street. Located in picturesque Boerum Hill at the crossroads to Cobble hill, this impeccably designed townhome presents the unique opportunity to live in true comfort. There are 6 large bedrooms, 3 outdoor spaces (an expansive back deck, landscaped backyard, a huge terrace & an additional patio) PLUS an additional in-law/ nanny suite. Spanning over 5200 sq ft, there are 5 stories of spacious living. Revisioned for modern living, this home was completely and thoughtfully renovated with attention to every detail, design decision, and custom finish. Brooklyn has never felt so good!

First be wowed as you enter the 50-foot deep parlor level, complete with a living room, dining room, a wood-burning fireplace, a huge kitchen, bright and airy with a south-facing dramatic 40' rear glass wall. Warm, open, and filled with light, this floor was designed for entertaining. The chef's kitchen is outfitted with abundant custom cabinetry, a 48' Wolfe range, Sub Zero refrigerator, Miele dishwasher, and an enormous island topped with gorgeous Calcutta gold counters. The glass wall streams south-facing light throughout this floor. Through transparent doors, access a large deck, overlooking the lush landscaped garden.

Beneath the parlor level, the re-envisioned mezzanine level hosts a wet bar in a space that is perfectly laid out as a den, open to the lower level living suite. There is a laundry room also on this level.

On the upper levels of this home, above the parlor, you'll enjoy an expansive master suite - with a large walk-in closet, spa bathroom finished with marble and custom millwork, and a huge private patio directly accessed from the suite. Also on this level, there is an additional large bedroom.

On the top level of this gracious home there are 3 more spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a 2nd laundry room, for convenience.

This elegant and grand townhome is smart and efficient, zoned HVAC, wired speakers, audio, and video integrated throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Bergen Street have any available units?
92 Bergen Street has a unit available for $17,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92 Bergen Street have?
Some of 92 Bergen Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Bergen Street currently offering any rent specials?
92 Bergen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Bergen Street pet-friendly?
No, 92 Bergen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 92 Bergen Street offer parking?
Yes, 92 Bergen Street does offer parking.
Does 92 Bergen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92 Bergen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Bergen Street have a pool?
No, 92 Bergen Street does not have a pool.
Does 92 Bergen Street have accessible units?
No, 92 Bergen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Bergen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92 Bergen Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 92 Bergen Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 92 Bergen Street has units with air conditioning.
