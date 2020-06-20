92 Atlantic Ave

Amenities
Gorgeous Brand New 3 Bedroom with 2 Full Baths!
*NO FEE*
*3D Tour Available Upon Request*
Location. Light. Design. You can't ask for more with this beautifully renovated three-bedroom, two bath home. With its large, one-of-a-kind windows, thoughtful design and well appointed finishes, 92 Atlantic is like no other. Come see the new difference in luxury and texture!
Apartment Features:
-Top of the line condo grade finishes
-Latch smart access entry
-Central heating and cooling
-In Unit LG stacked washer and dryer
-Two full baths beautifully appointed hardware and finishes
-Exposed brick
-Ample closet space
Kitchen features:
-Custom soft close cabinets
-Stone counters with marble backsplash
With top of the line appliances:
-Liebherr Refrigerator
-Fischer and Paykel Range
-Bosch Dishwasher
-Whirlpool Microwave
Bathroom features:
-Heated floors
-Custom floor to ceiling tiling
-Deep soaking tub
-Sleek rain shower hardware with detachable wand
Neighborhood:
-Trader Joe's one block away
-Abundant restaurants and nightlife
-One block from Brooklyn Bridge Park's Piers 5 & 6
-Close proximity to transportation;
(2, 3, 4, 5, N, R & W Trains. Along with Ferry stop 1 block away)
*Landlord is offering 2 free months. Listed Price is Net Effective
**Pictures are of similar apts in the building are representative of the overall finishes, space, and renovations.