Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
92 1st Place
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

92 1st Place

92 1st Place · (917) 561-8405
Location

92 1st Place, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$16,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
Old world charm meets modern convenience in this phenomenal nearly 3,000 sq ft duplex apartment. Situated on one of the most desirable and picturesque front garden blocks 92 1st place is located in a magnificent turn of the century 25 foot wide brownstone, this stunning residence is not to be missed.

Enter your new home at the Parlor level, offering a grand living area; captivating with it's bright and open flow, perfect for entertaining large groups or snuggling up by the fireplace for a more intimate gathering. Dramatic soaring 14 foot ceilings and floor to ceiling windows at both the front and back of the Parlor flood the apartment with natural light, accentuating meticulously restored inlay parquet hardwood floors.

Lovingly restored original details, including pier mirror, ornate plaster crown moldings throughout, three working marble fireplace, all artfully intertwined with sleek, contemporary updates in a recent gut renovation this apartment seamlessly blends the best of old and new.

The chef's kitchen is sure to inspire your inner Barefoot Contessa with its sophisticated aesthetic; touting an adjacent breakfast room, double height white custom cabinetry and state-of-the art stainless steel appliances including Viking gas range,Sub zero refrigerator and dishwasher.

Ascend the intricately-carved and masterfully crafted wooden staircase to the second floor of the apartment where lays a truly exquisite master bedroom suite featuring a working fireplace, two ample walk-in closets, ensuite bathroom and large windowed home office. Work from the comfort of your very own home office while gazing out over the treetops of first place. Casual elegance is reflected in the generously proportioned two additional bedrooms on this floor as well as the guest bathroom. Enjoy your morning coffee or tea on your sprawling second floor terrace overlooking the children frolicking in your backyard.

92 1st Place is nestled amongst parks and playgrounds and in the midst of world-class shopping and dining on Court and Smith Streets. Currently zoned for Ps. 58. Call today for an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 1st Place have any available units?
92 1st Place has a unit available for $16,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92 1st Place have?
Some of 92 1st Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 1st Place currently offering any rent specials?
92 1st Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 1st Place pet-friendly?
No, 92 1st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 92 1st Place offer parking?
No, 92 1st Place does not offer parking.
Does 92 1st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92 1st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 1st Place have a pool?
No, 92 1st Place does not have a pool.
Does 92 1st Place have accessible units?
No, 92 1st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 92 1st Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92 1st Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 92 1st Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 92 1st Place does not have units with air conditioning.
