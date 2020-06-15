Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground

Old world charm meets modern convenience in this phenomenal nearly 3,000 sq ft duplex apartment. Situated on one of the most desirable and picturesque front garden blocks 92 1st place is located in a magnificent turn of the century 25 foot wide brownstone, this stunning residence is not to be missed.



Enter your new home at the Parlor level, offering a grand living area; captivating with it's bright and open flow, perfect for entertaining large groups or snuggling up by the fireplace for a more intimate gathering. Dramatic soaring 14 foot ceilings and floor to ceiling windows at both the front and back of the Parlor flood the apartment with natural light, accentuating meticulously restored inlay parquet hardwood floors.



Lovingly restored original details, including pier mirror, ornate plaster crown moldings throughout, three working marble fireplace, all artfully intertwined with sleek, contemporary updates in a recent gut renovation this apartment seamlessly blends the best of old and new.



The chef's kitchen is sure to inspire your inner Barefoot Contessa with its sophisticated aesthetic; touting an adjacent breakfast room, double height white custom cabinetry and state-of-the art stainless steel appliances including Viking gas range,Sub zero refrigerator and dishwasher.



Ascend the intricately-carved and masterfully crafted wooden staircase to the second floor of the apartment where lays a truly exquisite master bedroom suite featuring a working fireplace, two ample walk-in closets, ensuite bathroom and large windowed home office. Work from the comfort of your very own home office while gazing out over the treetops of first place. Casual elegance is reflected in the generously proportioned two additional bedrooms on this floor as well as the guest bathroom. Enjoy your morning coffee or tea on your sprawling second floor terrace overlooking the children frolicking in your backyard.



92 1st Place is nestled amongst parks and playgrounds and in the midst of world-class shopping and dining on Court and Smith Streets. Currently zoned for Ps. 58. Call today for an appointment.