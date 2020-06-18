888 Sterling Place

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry

* Video Tour Available!



Featured in NY Times, Brownstoner & Curbed!



Classic and modern is the best way to describe this unique townhouse

located on picturesque Sterling Place in Crown Heights. Bright and

sunny and tastefully renovated, this home comes with all the bells and

whistles. The garden level boasts a newly remodeled kitchen that opens

right on to an extra deep garden. Modern and well designed, this

kitchen features a large center island, wrap-around custom cabinetry

with extra storage, walk-in pantry and stainless-steel appliances. This

level also boasts a formal dining room, full bath and laundry room. The

parlor floor is airy and spacious with a sumptuous lounge plus a formal

living room perfect for entertaining. Having guests for the holidays?

Enjoy a custom Murphy bed tucked away in the lounge to create an

extra bedroom. Finally, the top floor accommodates 4 spacious

bedrooms and newly renovated master bathroom. This home has it all:

high ceilings, plank and decorative hardwood floors throughout, high

ceilings, accent moldings, exposed brick and fireplaces and a stunning

pier mirror plus washer/dryer, security system, split-system ac and full

basement. A short distance to tons of cafes and restaurants on

Nostrand, Kingston and Franklin Avenues plus Brooklyn Museum and Brooklyn

Children's Museum as well as the 2/3/4 & 5 subway lines.