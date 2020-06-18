888 Sterling Place

Amenities
* Video Tour Available!
Featured in NY Times, Brownstoner & Curbed!
Classic and modern is the best way to describe this unique townhouse
located on picturesque Sterling Place in Crown Heights. Bright and
sunny and tastefully renovated, this home comes with all the bells and
whistles. The garden level boasts a newly remodeled kitchen that opens
right on to an extra deep garden. Modern and well designed, this
kitchen features a large center island, wrap-around custom cabinetry
with extra storage, walk-in pantry and stainless-steel appliances. This
level also boasts a formal dining room, full bath and laundry room. The
parlor floor is airy and spacious with a sumptuous lounge plus a formal
living room perfect for entertaining. Having guests for the holidays?
Enjoy a custom Murphy bed tucked away in the lounge to create an
extra bedroom. Finally, the top floor accommodates 4 spacious
bedrooms and newly renovated master bathroom. This home has it all:
high ceilings, plank and decorative hardwood floors throughout, high
ceilings, accent moldings, exposed brick and fireplaces and a stunning
pier mirror plus washer/dryer, security system, split-system ac and full
basement. A short distance to tons of cafes and restaurants on
Nostrand, Kingston and Franklin Avenues plus Brooklyn Museum and Brooklyn
Children's Museum as well as the 2/3/4 & 5 subway lines.