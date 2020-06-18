All apartments in Brooklyn
888 Sterling Place
888 Sterling Place

888 Sterling Place · (917) 757-1348
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

888 Sterling Place, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit TH · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
* Video Tour Available!

Featured in NY Times, Brownstoner & Curbed!

Classic and modern is the best way to describe this unique townhouse
located on picturesque Sterling Place in Crown Heights. Bright and
sunny and tastefully renovated, this home comes with all the bells and
whistles. The garden level boasts a newly remodeled kitchen that opens
right on to an extra deep garden. Modern and well designed, this
kitchen features a large center island, wrap-around custom cabinetry
with extra storage, walk-in pantry and stainless-steel appliances. This
level also boasts a formal dining room, full bath and laundry room. The
parlor floor is airy and spacious with a sumptuous lounge plus a formal
living room perfect for entertaining. Having guests for the holidays?
Enjoy a custom Murphy bed tucked away in the lounge to create an
extra bedroom. Finally, the top floor accommodates 4 spacious
bedrooms and newly renovated master bathroom. This home has it all:
high ceilings, plank and decorative hardwood floors throughout, high
ceilings, accent moldings, exposed brick and fireplaces and a stunning
pier mirror plus washer/dryer, security system, split-system ac and full
basement. A short distance to tons of cafes and restaurants on
Nostrand, Kingston and Franklin Avenues plus Brooklyn Museum and Brooklyn
Children's Museum as well as the 2/3/4 & 5 subway lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 Sterling Place have any available units?
888 Sterling Place has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 888 Sterling Place have?
Some of 888 Sterling Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 Sterling Place currently offering any rent specials?
888 Sterling Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 Sterling Place pet-friendly?
No, 888 Sterling Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 888 Sterling Place offer parking?
No, 888 Sterling Place does not offer parking.
Does 888 Sterling Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 888 Sterling Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 Sterling Place have a pool?
No, 888 Sterling Place does not have a pool.
Does 888 Sterling Place have accessible units?
No, 888 Sterling Place does not have accessible units.
Does 888 Sterling Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 888 Sterling Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 888 Sterling Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 888 Sterling Place has units with air conditioning.
