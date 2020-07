Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel bike storage

Ask me about a 3D walkthrough!A stunning 1BR/Loft Space located minutes from the JMZ and L trains. Apartment features a stunning kitchen. Exposed brick throughout. Enough space for your king sized bed large 5 seater sofa dining table. The incredible ceiling height and windows gives the apartment a bright open airy feel. This unit is half the floor of the building with 2 entrances.*price reflects one month free on a 13 month leaseApartment Features:- Exposed Brick- Dishwasher- Owner putting washer dryer in unit- High ceilings- Sky light- Windows on both sides- Storage units available- Bike Storage available- 2 EntrancesThe apartment is currently an open loft!Call/Text/ Eli at nine-one-Seven-8six3-three0seven2