Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking guest suite

878 Carroll Street is this millennium's rendition of a classic Park Slope Townhouse. A 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom fully renovated house with all the modern amenities which today's Brooklynites desire: central air conditioning, high end kitchen and bathrooms, and a dedicated parking spot nearby. All of this located on one of Park Slope's premier blocks, Carroll St between 8thAve and Prospect Park West.



Built in 1901 in the Neo-Georgian style, the first floor greets you with a large reception parlor.. A grand set of stairs brings you to the center parlor, with the living room located at the front of the house. Centered around an original, decorative fireplace, the formal living room exudes old world charm. Two large windows let light stream in and original moldings border the room. Past the center parlor is the formal dining room, with the original wooden paneling, coffered ceilings and stained glass all meticulously restored and maintained. Another decorative fireplace anchors the room and set the scene for a grand entertaining space. The kitchen is adjacent to the dining room and has been fully renovated. Oversized south and east facing windows create an abundantly bright space and the white caesarstone countertops, Sub Zero fridge, six burner Wolfe stove are all perfectly oriented.



The third floor of the home functions as the master floor. A bright, south facing master bedroom is quiet and serene. Large enough for a king sized bed and any other bedroom furniture you may have, although the walk in closet means additional storage is not necessary. A custom shelving system lines the walls of the walk in, including drawers, hanging space and a wall of shoe storage. The ensuite bathroom has a glass walk in shower, glass floor tiles with radiant heat and marble mini mosaic walls. There is also a decked terrace off of the bathroom, making the master suite the perfect escape. The front room is currently used as a den/TV room, with two large windows and can easily be repurposed as the fifth bedroom.



The top floor has two bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. The front bedroom faces north and its bathroom has a large skylight, a glass walk in shower and a large closet. The rear bedroom has a south facing window, another large closet and the bathroom has a large tub and a beautiful 'trough' style double sink with double faucets. There is also a dedicated laundry room on the top floor with a large washer and dryer, folding station and a skylight.



On the first floor of the house, through the reception parlor is an incredibly functional space. A large room is currently used a kids' play space, with built-in storage, a TV and refrigerator. Past the playroom is a full bathroom with a stall shower and a guest bedroom for a great guest suite.



The backyard is also accessed from this floor. A large deck leads to an L-shaped garden, with mature vines and landscaped beds surrounding the perimeter.



Located on the park block of Carroll street, Prospect Park is practically at your doorstep, along with everything that comes with it. The saturday farmers market at Grand Army Plaza, the long meadow for picnicking, the scenic running loop and hundred of acres to explore. The 2 and 3 trains are serviced by Grand Army Plaza and the B and Q trains by the 7th Avenue stop. 7th Avenue is two blocks away, were you will find all of your daily needs(pharmacies, grocery stores, gyms, etc) as well as lively restaurants, cafes and bakeries. The house in the PS 321 school zone.