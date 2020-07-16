All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 878 Carroll Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
878 Carroll Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

878 Carroll Street

878 Carroll Street · (917) 453-2676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

878 Carroll Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit TH · Avail. now

$17,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
guest suite
878 Carroll Street is this millennium's rendition of a classic Park Slope Townhouse. A 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom fully renovated house with all the modern amenities which today's Brooklynites desire: central air conditioning, high end kitchen and bathrooms, and a dedicated parking spot nearby. All of this located on one of Park Slope's premier blocks, Carroll St between 8thAve and Prospect Park West.

Built in 1901 in the Neo-Georgian style, the first floor greets you with a large reception parlor.. A grand set of stairs brings you to the center parlor, with the living room located at the front of the house. Centered around an original, decorative fireplace, the formal living room exudes old world charm. Two large windows let light stream in and original moldings border the room. Past the center parlor is the formal dining room, with the original wooden paneling, coffered ceilings and stained glass all meticulously restored and maintained. Another decorative fireplace anchors the room and set the scene for a grand entertaining space. The kitchen is adjacent to the dining room and has been fully renovated. Oversized south and east facing windows create an abundantly bright space and the white caesarstone countertops, Sub Zero fridge, six burner Wolfe stove are all perfectly oriented.

The third floor of the home functions as the master floor. A bright, south facing master bedroom is quiet and serene. Large enough for a king sized bed and any other bedroom furniture you may have, although the walk in closet means additional storage is not necessary. A custom shelving system lines the walls of the walk in, including drawers, hanging space and a wall of shoe storage. The ensuite bathroom has a glass walk in shower, glass floor tiles with radiant heat and marble mini mosaic walls. There is also a decked terrace off of the bathroom, making the master suite the perfect escape. The front room is currently used as a den/TV room, with two large windows and can easily be repurposed as the fifth bedroom.

The top floor has two bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. The front bedroom faces north and its bathroom has a large skylight, a glass walk in shower and a large closet. The rear bedroom has a south facing window, another large closet and the bathroom has a large tub and a beautiful 'trough' style double sink with double faucets. There is also a dedicated laundry room on the top floor with a large washer and dryer, folding station and a skylight.

On the first floor of the house, through the reception parlor is an incredibly functional space. A large room is currently used a kids' play space, with built-in storage, a TV and refrigerator. Past the playroom is a full bathroom with a stall shower and a guest bedroom for a great guest suite.

The backyard is also accessed from this floor. A large deck leads to an L-shaped garden, with mature vines and landscaped beds surrounding the perimeter.

Located on the park block of Carroll street, Prospect Park is practically at your doorstep, along with everything that comes with it. The saturday farmers market at Grand Army Plaza, the long meadow for picnicking, the scenic running loop and hundred of acres to explore. The 2 and 3 trains are serviced by Grand Army Plaza and the B and Q trains by the 7th Avenue stop. 7th Avenue is two blocks away, were you will find all of your daily needs(pharmacies, grocery stores, gyms, etc) as well as lively restaurants, cafes and bakeries. The house in the PS 321 school zone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 878 Carroll Street have any available units?
878 Carroll Street has a unit available for $17,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 878 Carroll Street have?
Some of 878 Carroll Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 878 Carroll Street currently offering any rent specials?
878 Carroll Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 878 Carroll Street pet-friendly?
No, 878 Carroll Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 878 Carroll Street offer parking?
Yes, 878 Carroll Street offers parking.
Does 878 Carroll Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 878 Carroll Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 878 Carroll Street have a pool?
No, 878 Carroll Street does not have a pool.
Does 878 Carroll Street have accessible units?
No, 878 Carroll Street does not have accessible units.
Does 878 Carroll Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 878 Carroll Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 878 Carroll Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 878 Carroll Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 878 Carroll Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity