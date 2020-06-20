All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 87 Saint Marks Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
87 Saint Marks Place
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

87 Saint Marks Place

87 Saint Marks Place · (646) 271-4790
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

87 Saint Marks Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
community garden
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
community garden
Available July 1. Great share! 2 Large Bedrooms + office or legal 3rd Bedroom in Park Slope.

Top floor 3 bedroom that's great for share. 2 north facing large bedrooms can easily fit queen size beds and each has its own closet. The windowed 3rd room would make a great office or nursery. The bathroom is tiled and there are hard wood floors throughout the apartment.

Close to Barclays/Atlantic Terminal (2,3,4,5,B,D,Q,N,R,G trains plus LIRR) and BAM. Just a short distance to 5th Avenue and Gowanus local bars, restaurants and shops.

Access available to the well-maintained Warren-St. Marks Community Garden for a small fee.

2 year lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Saint Marks Place have any available units?
87 Saint Marks Place has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 87 Saint Marks Place currently offering any rent specials?
87 Saint Marks Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Saint Marks Place pet-friendly?
No, 87 Saint Marks Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 87 Saint Marks Place offer parking?
No, 87 Saint Marks Place does not offer parking.
Does 87 Saint Marks Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87 Saint Marks Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Saint Marks Place have a pool?
No, 87 Saint Marks Place does not have a pool.
Does 87 Saint Marks Place have accessible units?
No, 87 Saint Marks Place does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Saint Marks Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 87 Saint Marks Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 87 Saint Marks Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 87 Saint Marks Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 87 Saint Marks Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity