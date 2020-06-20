87 Saint Marks Place

Amenities

Available July 1. Great share! 2 Large Bedrooms + office or legal 3rd Bedroom in Park Slope.



Top floor 3 bedroom that's great for share. 2 north facing large bedrooms can easily fit queen size beds and each has its own closet. The windowed 3rd room would make a great office or nursery. The bathroom is tiled and there are hard wood floors throughout the apartment.



Close to Barclays/Atlantic Terminal (2,3,4,5,B,D,Q,N,R,G trains plus LIRR) and BAM. Just a short distance to 5th Avenue and Gowanus local bars, restaurants and shops.



Access available to the well-maintained Warren-St. Marks Community Garden for a small fee.



2 year lease preferred.