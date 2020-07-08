All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

860 Macon St

860 Macon Street · (971) 336-8348
Location

860 Macon Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Ocean Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2150 · Avail. now

$2,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Stunning 1 bedroom in Bed-Stuy - Property Id: 279466

1 Bed / 1 Bath at 860 Macon St - Unit: 3 in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. Pets Upon Approval. Nearby subway stations include: Ralph Av (A, C), Halsey St (J). Gorgeous renovation in a pre-war six family building loaded with charm in Bed Stuy. Owner spared no expense in kitchen with stone countertops, high-end appliances plus dishwasher; central heat and A/C, polished hardwood floors, and stellar finishes in the bathrooms, this is a true modern apartment building. Area hangouts include the Wilky, Toad Style, Martha's, Burly Coffee and more. Two blocks to Halsey St J train.

AMENITIES
Dishwasher
Stone countertops
Roof access
Outdoor Space
Central A/C
Laundry in building
Hardwood Floors
Exposed Brick
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279466
Property Id 279466

(RLNE5898933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 Macon St have any available units?
860 Macon St has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 860 Macon St have?
Some of 860 Macon St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 Macon St currently offering any rent specials?
860 Macon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 Macon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 860 Macon St is pet friendly.
Does 860 Macon St offer parking?
No, 860 Macon St does not offer parking.
Does 860 Macon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 860 Macon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 Macon St have a pool?
No, 860 Macon St does not have a pool.
Does 860 Macon St have accessible units?
No, 860 Macon St does not have accessible units.
Does 860 Macon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 860 Macon St has units with dishwashers.
Does 860 Macon St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 860 Macon St has units with air conditioning.
