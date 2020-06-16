All apartments in Brooklyn
857 President Street

Location

857 President Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Massive North Slope Brownstone 2 BR, 1 bath has all that you need from great schools, close proximity to Prospect Park as well as fast access to trains into the City.
This Gem has original details restored in abundance all around.
The living room has decorative wooden fire mantles and woodwork details all around.
There is two entryway to space, the front door and from the back bedroom area.
There are two huge walk-in closet in this unit and numerous storage areas as well as other regular closets in each room.
The details all around are to die for, 14' ceilings, inlaid hardwood flooring, pocket door, a large living room dining room with huge windows overlooking the treelines below right across from the windowed kitchen. The Windowed kitchen has cherry cabinets, granite counter top and quality appliances including D/W.
The full -size bathroom has a full -size tub and white Vanity.
This apartment has so much to offer and is a must see Gem.
Please forgive the quality of pictures, the tenant has been there for over 10 years.
Available ASAP
Heat Hot water & Cooking Gas Included!
Small pets allowed on a case by case basis!
Truly a rare find.
For more information on this listing Contact listing Agent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 857 President Street have any available units?
857 President Street has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 857 President Street have?
Some of 857 President Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 857 President Street currently offering any rent specials?
857 President Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 857 President Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 857 President Street is pet friendly.
Does 857 President Street offer parking?
No, 857 President Street does not offer parking.
Does 857 President Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 857 President Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 857 President Street have a pool?
No, 857 President Street does not have a pool.
Does 857 President Street have accessible units?
No, 857 President Street does not have accessible units.
Does 857 President Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 857 President Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 857 President Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 857 President Street does not have units with air conditioning.
