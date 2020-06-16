857 President Street

Amenities

Massive North Slope Brownstone 2 BR, 1 bath has all that you need from great schools, close proximity to Prospect Park as well as fast access to trains into the City.

This Gem has original details restored in abundance all around.

The living room has decorative wooden fire mantles and woodwork details all around.

There is two entryway to space, the front door and from the back bedroom area.

There are two huge walk-in closet in this unit and numerous storage areas as well as other regular closets in each room.

The details all around are to die for, 14' ceilings, inlaid hardwood flooring, pocket door, a large living room dining room with huge windows overlooking the treelines below right across from the windowed kitchen. The Windowed kitchen has cherry cabinets, granite counter top and quality appliances including D/W.

The full -size bathroom has a full -size tub and white Vanity.

This apartment has so much to offer and is a must see Gem.

Please forgive the quality of pictures, the tenant has been there for over 10 years.

Available ASAP

Heat Hot water & Cooking Gas Included!

Small pets allowed on a case by case basis!

Truly a rare find.

For more information on this listing Contact listing Agent!