Brooklyn, NY
85 Graham
Last updated June 9 2020 at 2:10 PM

85 Graham

85 Graham Avenue · (347) 476-5357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

85 Graham Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
bike storage
New development in PRIME East Williamsburg! A vibrant two bed and one bed with an open modern kitchen with gray stone countertops and stainless-steel appliances! Loads of cabinet space with a dishwasher! Each bedroom features a spacious closet, loads of natural light, and can easily accommodate a queen size bed with extra furnishing! The unit features a washer dryer in unit, central A/C, hardwood floors, and a balcony! The building features a shared bike room, virtual doorman, and a shared roof deck!A few blocks away from the L train! Call today to schedule a showing! skyline14725

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Graham have any available units?
85 Graham doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 85 Graham have?
Some of 85 Graham's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Graham currently offering any rent specials?
85 Graham isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Graham pet-friendly?
No, 85 Graham is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 85 Graham offer parking?
No, 85 Graham does not offer parking.
Does 85 Graham have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 Graham offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Graham have a pool?
No, 85 Graham does not have a pool.
Does 85 Graham have accessible units?
No, 85 Graham does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Graham have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 Graham has units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Graham have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 85 Graham has units with air conditioning.
