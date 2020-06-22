Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman bike storage

New development in PRIME East Williamsburg! A vibrant two bed and one bed with an open modern kitchen with gray stone countertops and stainless-steel appliances! Loads of cabinet space with a dishwasher! Each bedroom features a spacious closet, loads of natural light, and can easily accommodate a queen size bed with extra furnishing! The unit features a washer dryer in unit, central A/C, hardwood floors, and a balcony! The building features a shared bike room, virtual doorman, and a shared roof deck!A few blocks away from the L train! Call today to schedule a showing! skyline14725