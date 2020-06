Amenities

Condo-quality Two bedroom, One bath in prime Park Slope! Newly renovated floor through apartment. Boasts of new wood floors throughout. Beautiful living area with tons of light and brand new stainless steel chefs kitchen; a Caesar stone island for cooking and hosting your very own dinner party. Spa bathroom with soaking tub for relaxing after a long day. Both bedrooms face a serene row of tree filled backyards. Conveniently located a block away from Prospect Park, subways and the bustle of Park Slope. Pet upon approval.