Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed microwave range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning 2 beds in Bushwick - Property Id: 287240



ABOUT THE PLACE

2 Bed / 1 Bath at 840 Hart St - Unit: 2R in Bushwick, Brooklyn. All Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: DeKalb Av (L), Knickerbocker Av (M). Gigantic Bushwick Two Bedroom! This apartment has hardwood floors, stylish exposed brick, and two of the biggest bedrooms in the neighborhood! We can help you find roommates on Nooklyn.



AMENITIES

Exposed Brick

High Ceilings

Hardwood Floors

Natural Light in Living Area

Eat In Kitchen

Roof access

Outdoor Space

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287240

Property Id 287240



(RLNE5848060)