840 Hart St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

840 Hart St

840 Hart Street · (971) 336-8348
Location

840 Hart Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Stunning 2 beds in Bushwick - Property Id: 287240

ABOUT THE PLACE
2 Bed / 1 Bath at 840 Hart St - Unit: 2R in Bushwick, Brooklyn. All Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: DeKalb Av (L), Knickerbocker Av (M). Gigantic Bushwick Two Bedroom! This apartment has hardwood floors, stylish exposed brick, and two of the biggest bedrooms in the neighborhood! We can help you find roommates on Nooklyn.

AMENITIES
Exposed Brick
High Ceilings
Hardwood Floors
Natural Light in Living Area
Eat In Kitchen
Roof access
Outdoor Space
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287240
Property Id 287240

(RLNE5848060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 Hart St have any available units?
840 Hart St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 840 Hart St have?
Some of 840 Hart St's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 Hart St currently offering any rent specials?
840 Hart St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 Hart St pet-friendly?
Yes, 840 Hart St is pet friendly.
Does 840 Hart St offer parking?
No, 840 Hart St does not offer parking.
Does 840 Hart St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 Hart St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 Hart St have a pool?
No, 840 Hart St does not have a pool.
Does 840 Hart St have accessible units?
No, 840 Hart St does not have accessible units.
Does 840 Hart St have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 Hart St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 840 Hart St have units with air conditioning?
No, 840 Hart St does not have units with air conditioning.
