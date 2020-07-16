838 Herkimer Street

Amenities

No Broker fee!Bright two bedroom apartment in well kept new building in Stuyvesant Heights!Two equal size bedrooms; Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances; Dishwasher; high ceilings, great closet space, hardwood floors!New, well kept building is located on a tree lined street! Laundry. On-site super! Two Roofdecks!Excellent public transportation access: short distance to Ralph Ave C train and Utica Ave express stop A,C trains, B25 bus just a block away and B15, B47, B65. Surrounded by stores, cafes, and supermarkets.