Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:29 PM

838 Herkimer Street

838 Herkimer Street · (631) 943-6376
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

838 Herkimer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4R · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
No Broker fee!Bright two bedroom apartment in well kept new building in Stuyvesant Heights!Two equal size bedrooms; Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances; Dishwasher; high ceilings, great closet space, hardwood floors!New, well kept building is located on a tree lined street! Laundry. On-site super! Two Roofdecks!Excellent public transportation access: short distance to Ralph Ave C train and Utica Ave express stop A,C trains, B25 bus just a block away and B15, B47, B65. Surrounded by stores, cafes, and supermarkets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 838 Herkimer Street have any available units?
838 Herkimer Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 838 Herkimer Street have?
Some of 838 Herkimer Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 838 Herkimer Street currently offering any rent specials?
838 Herkimer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 Herkimer Street pet-friendly?
No, 838 Herkimer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 838 Herkimer Street offer parking?
No, 838 Herkimer Street does not offer parking.
Does 838 Herkimer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 838 Herkimer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 Herkimer Street have a pool?
No, 838 Herkimer Street does not have a pool.
Does 838 Herkimer Street have accessible units?
No, 838 Herkimer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 838 Herkimer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 838 Herkimer Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 838 Herkimer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 838 Herkimer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
