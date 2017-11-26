All apartments in Brooklyn
824 St Johns Place
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:17 AM

824 St Johns Place

824 Saint Johns Place · (929) 810-6270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

824 Saint Johns Place, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment has been fully renovated and offers a true three bedroom layout.A true duplex with two bathrooms , stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops in your kitchen, and high ceiling throughout. Bedrooms can fit a queen size bed as well.Perfect for shares , roommates and an easy layout to work with.Great private outdoor space from the unit , amazing views and laundry in the building! Two blocks from the Nostrand 3 Train!call for a viewing, small pets OK! 929.810.6270 Ari skyline14414

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 St Johns Place have any available units?
824 St Johns Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 824 St Johns Place have?
Some of 824 St Johns Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 St Johns Place currently offering any rent specials?
824 St Johns Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 St Johns Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 824 St Johns Place is pet friendly.
Does 824 St Johns Place offer parking?
No, 824 St Johns Place does not offer parking.
Does 824 St Johns Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 St Johns Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 St Johns Place have a pool?
No, 824 St Johns Place does not have a pool.
Does 824 St Johns Place have accessible units?
No, 824 St Johns Place does not have accessible units.
Does 824 St Johns Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 St Johns Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 824 St Johns Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 824 St Johns Place does not have units with air conditioning.
