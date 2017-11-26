824 St Johns Place

Amenities

This apartment has been fully renovated and offers a true three bedroom layout.A true duplex with two bathrooms , stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops in your kitchen, and high ceiling throughout. Bedrooms can fit a queen size bed as well.Perfect for shares , roommates and an easy layout to work with.Great private outdoor space from the unit , amazing views and laundry in the building! Two blocks from the Nostrand 3 Train!call for a viewing, small pets OK! 929.810.6270 Ari skyline14414