820 Marcy Ave

Amenities
2 Months Free!
FEATURING A PRIVATE FURNISHED BACKYARD!
Welcome home to The Blossom! Modern living in Bed-Stuy.
Completely renovated 5 bedroom/3 Bathroom with hardwood flooring throughout, Chef's Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Marble Baths, and In-unit Washer/Dryer.
State-of-the-art kitchen:
LG stainless steel appliances (built-in microwave, dishwasher, and French-door refrigerator )
LG 5 Burner Gas Range
Marble counters and back-splash with waterfall on counters side
Soft closing shaker-style cabinets all in a contemporary white finish
Under-cabinet lighting
Bathrooms feature:
Radiant Heated Floors
Designer marble tiles
Sleek glass-enclosed rain showers with wands
Recessed over-sized medicine cabinet with reverse mirror
Sleek linear shower drains
Extra features:
Central A/C
Wide oak flooring
In-unit washer/dryer
USB electrical outlets
Screw-free cover plates with dimmers in every room
HD video intercom
Latch Keyless entry system on every door
*Price advertised is the net rent of 2 months free on a 12-month lease. Tenant pays $5900 monthly
*Pictures are of another apartment in the building to show finishes and features. Virtual tour and photos coming soon