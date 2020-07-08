820 Marcy Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities key fob access

2 Months Free!



FEATURING A PRIVATE FURNISHED BACKYARD!



Welcome home to The Blossom! Modern living in Bed-Stuy.



Completely renovated 5 bedroom/3 Bathroom with hardwood flooring throughout, Chef's Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Marble Baths, and In-unit Washer/Dryer.



State-of-the-art kitchen:

LG stainless steel appliances (built-in microwave, dishwasher, and French-door refrigerator )

LG 5 Burner Gas Range

Marble counters and back-splash with waterfall on counters side

Soft closing shaker-style cabinets all in a contemporary white finish

Under-cabinet lighting



Bathrooms feature:

Radiant Heated Floors

Designer marble tiles

Sleek glass-enclosed rain showers with wands

Recessed over-sized medicine cabinet with reverse mirror

Sleek linear shower drains



Extra features:

Central A/C

Wide oak flooring

In-unit washer/dryer

USB electrical outlets

Screw-free cover plates with dimmers in every room

HD video intercom

Latch Keyless entry system on every door



*Price advertised is the net rent of 2 months free on a 12-month lease. Tenant pays $5900 monthly



*Pictures are of another apartment in the building to show finishes and features. Virtual tour and photos coming soon