Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:09 PM

820 Marcy Ave

820 Marcy Avenue · (301) 346-5026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

820 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,916

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
key fob access
2 Months Free!

FEATURING A PRIVATE FURNISHED BACKYARD!

Welcome home to The Blossom! Modern living in Bed-Stuy.

Completely renovated 5 bedroom/3 Bathroom with hardwood flooring throughout, Chef's Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Marble Baths, and In-unit Washer/Dryer.

State-of-the-art kitchen:
LG stainless steel appliances (built-in microwave, dishwasher, and French-door refrigerator )
LG 5 Burner Gas Range
Marble counters and back-splash with waterfall on counters side
Soft closing shaker-style cabinets all in a contemporary white finish
Under-cabinet lighting

Bathrooms feature:
Radiant Heated Floors
Designer marble tiles
Sleek glass-enclosed rain showers with wands
Recessed over-sized medicine cabinet with reverse mirror
Sleek linear shower drains

Extra features:
Central A/C
Wide oak flooring
In-unit washer/dryer
USB electrical outlets
Screw-free cover plates with dimmers in every room
HD video intercom
Latch Keyless entry system on every door

*Price advertised is the net rent of 2 months free on a 12-month lease. Tenant pays $5900 monthly

*Pictures are of another apartment in the building to show finishes and features. Virtual tour and photos coming soon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Marcy Ave have any available units?
820 Marcy Ave has a unit available for $4,916 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 820 Marcy Ave have?
Some of 820 Marcy Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Marcy Ave currently offering any rent specials?
820 Marcy Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Marcy Ave pet-friendly?
No, 820 Marcy Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 820 Marcy Ave offer parking?
No, 820 Marcy Ave does not offer parking.
Does 820 Marcy Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 Marcy Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Marcy Ave have a pool?
No, 820 Marcy Ave does not have a pool.
Does 820 Marcy Ave have accessible units?
No, 820 Marcy Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Marcy Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 Marcy Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Marcy Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 820 Marcy Ave has units with air conditioning.
