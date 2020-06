Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry

New gorgeous spacious 2 Bedroom apartment located right off the tip of Bushwick. All apartment features Appliances, Central air, Heat, Hardwood Floor and Common Laundry Room in the Basement. This property is conveniently located approximately three blocks from the J and Z trains, a 20 minute ride into Manhattan and close to commercial shopping areas in Broadway. WWH1869